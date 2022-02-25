The jackass and the snake

Right Now
39°
Clear
- Humidity: 45%
- Cloud Coverage: 23%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:14:20 AM
- Sunset: 05:36:39 PM
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 71F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Gun threat at Frank Wright results in arrest
- Registran incendio en tienda Walmart
- El Centro officials not blue about Aquatic Center running in the red
- VALLEY BRIEFS: El Centro woman held on suspicion of elder abuse
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Pacheco elected to lead local Democrats
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Pedestrian killed by truck identified
- Prelude to the fair
- Out of the COVID crisis, but California is still in a state of emergency
- ECESD board kills motion to consider renaming schools
- Retrial of county auditor-controller underway
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
