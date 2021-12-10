THE MEX FACTOR: Average cannabis regulations

An Oakland-based think tank focused on promoting best practices in implementing public policy on sale and distribution of cannabis products has given city governments in the Imperial Valley low marks.
The organization, Getting It Right From the Start, describes itself on its website as a group that collaboratively develops and tests models for optimal cannabis policy (retail practices, marketing & taxation), “based on the best available scientific evidence, with the goal of reducing harms, youth use and problem use and promoting social justice and equity.”
Recently, the non-profit issued scorecards evaluating policies by cities and counties that allow cannabis sales. The scorecards took into account measures such as local ordinances adopted in terms of business requirements, taxes and prices, limits on product sales, marketing and smoke-free air, as well as equality and conflicts of interest.
According to the study, Imperial County has regulations that exceed those of California only in terms of local sales tax and restrictions on the location of businesses. For this reason, the county received nine out of 100 points, which represents a decrease from the 17 points awarded a couple of years ago.
The city of Calexico received the same score for the same items as Imperial County, while the city of El Centro was awarded a total of 25 points due to the restrictions on signs in businesses, the prohibition of temporary event permits and the prohibition of consumption in businesses. The non-profit awarded the city of Holtville 20 points, thanks to municipal regulations requiring a local business permit and a medical product delivery permit, as well as a ban on the issuance of permits for temporary events.
Finally, the city of Imperial was given 19 points – similar to last year’s score and exceeding the 16 points awarded in 2019. This city has implemented measures regarding the limit on the number of businesses, mandatory distance between businesses, restrictions on the location of businesses, the collection of local taxes, limits on signs, as well as restrictions on billboards.
While legal cannabis sales in California are rising dramatically, local political efforts to protect youth and public health have lagged, the study alleges.
The study found only limited progress on cannabis policy since 2020, with just a few local governments choosing to lead the way, taxing the most dangerous high-potency products and banning flavored products, such as grape-flavored vape cartridges and strawberry “pre-rolls” – known to attract young people – and limiting the number of retailers to avoid oversaturation.
While 52 percent of all jurisdictions in the state allow some form of retail cannabis sales, only three of them scored 50 out of 100 points on the scorecard or more. The state average score was 17 in all jurisdictions allowing any form of retail sales.
The legal market in California is growing. Sales and consequently tax revenue grew 55 percent last year alone, and the number of licensed retailers soared to 1,361. However, the state and many local jurisdictions have not implemented urgently needed safety barriers to protect children and public health, or promote social equity. Although some communities are beginning to step up, many more must act, the institute adds.
Based on a 100-point scale and three years of data, the report cards measure 27 store-specific local policies and 24 delivery-specific local policies across six categories. The Institute worked with subject matter experts at the state and national levels, including cannabis companies, regulatory officials, legislators, municipalities, and community partners, to identify best practices that can help communities better protect their youth and support social equity through the passage of more thoughtful and effective cannabis policies.
The project found that as of January 2021, 173 of California’s 539 cities and counties allowed cannabis sales in stores, and an additional 108 allowed delivery-only sales. Most jurisdictions scored low, averaging 21 points for store scorecards and 12 for just deliveries. However, overall scores improved by an average of one point between 2020 and 2021.
The report also highlights that 74 percent of jurisdictions that allow storefront cannabis retailers also limit the number of outlets. Forty-five percent set stronger buffers to distance store outlets from schools and youth. The study notes that 157 jurisdictions implemented local cannabis taxes and 12 used the proceeds for substance abuse prevention, youth education, or mitigating the impact of the war on drugs.
As seen, although some policies had addressed certain cannabis-related issues, much more has to be done, especially here in our Valley.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez
