THE MEX FACTOR: Bare-faced stupidity

I do not know how you feel, dear readers, about the temper tantrum thrown by certain sectors who are upset about mask and vaccine mandates for minors. Me, I’ve pretty much had enough of it.
This very noisy minority just never stops, despite a lack of compelling arguments. At every turn, these groups take the opportunity to express their opinions that in many cases devolve into nonsensical and highly political diatribes. They not only waste the time of government officials, but they also automatically reject any non-conforming point of view in order to impose a standard reflecting a very narrow set of interests.
During the recent meeting of the Board of Supervisors, a resident invited members of these opposition groups to leave the United States and relocate to one of the countries where the use of face masks is not considered mandatory. In my opinion, there is nothing less American than putting aside solidarity, respect and the protection of others.
In reality, the only thing they have made clear is that this movement is mostly about politics, since most of the resistance has involved rejecting any decision originating from a Democrat.
Wrongly, three of the five supervisors chose to fold their hands before this group and decided to eliminate the mandate for the use of face masks at the local level, although, fortunately, this obligation is maintained by the state of California.
Another of the arguments put forward by these groups has been that obliging masks and vaccinations is an act fascism. The truth is that these people do not have the slightest idea of what living in an authoritarian country means. We are not talking about the restriction of civil liberties here, or the imposition of an authoritarian government model. Nor is the right to vote being denied, much less (as we have already seen) preventing the dissemination of ideas or freedom of expression. It is simply a matter of applying a health protocol in order to avoid the spread of a disease and the increase in expenses for hospitals and patients.
A few weeks ago, a customer from the state of Arizona was denied the purchase of products at a local convenience store because he was not wearing a mask. The employee offered the customer a face mask to be able to purchase the products. I think it has been an excellent company policy to deny service to those who decide to reject a protocol that seeks to protect us all.
Personally, I think the use of masks has been the difference between getting sick or continuing to be a fugitive from the coronavirus, among other respiratory diseases. Also personally I am sure that vaccinating our children, including my 9-year-old twins, represents the difference between seeing them continue their childhood and maturity healthily or exposing them to a serious illness or something much worse.
There is no doubt that ignorance, selfishness and lack of fraternity and solidarity represent the worst of human beings. The most regrettable thing, as has happened on previous occasions throughout human history, is the fact that human stupidity has caused the loss of millions of valuable lives despite available the science and knowledge at our disposal that could help us avoid such a toll.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
