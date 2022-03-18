THE MEX FACTOR: Beating the pump and saving the wallet

The high price of gasoline, which in some cases has reached close to $7 per gallon in the Imperial Valley, depending on the brand and grade of fuel, could compel some residents here to cross the border to take advantage of that city’s lower fuel costs.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gasoline has seen an increase of around $2 per gallon, mainly due to the rise in the international price of oil, which already exceeds $100 per barrel. Fortunately, the increase seems to have stopped in recent days according to what one can see at the pumps and what is reported by organizations dedicated to monitoring fuel prices such as Gas Buddy and Triple AAA.
Last week I paid about $35 to fill up my little sedan at a Calexico station. That was for a little more than a half tank of gas. It wasn’t that long ago $35 would have pretty much filled the whole thing.
On Saturday, I decided to look for an option on the other side of the border to refill the tank, which was half full again. To my surprise, around $25 was enough to push the fuel needle all the way to the right. Perhaps many question the quality of Mexican gasoline because until the opening of the Mexican energy sector, the only alternative was the fuel sold in stations of the Petróleos Mexicanos company, which was and continues to be owned by the Mexican government.
The sector’s opening has allowed Mexicans and those who visit the country to have many other brands of gasoline, some of them well known to Americans. Thus, over the weekend I was able to buy in a downtown Mexicali gas station Chevron Premium gasoline – one of the most expensive in the United States.
Accounting for differences in currency and measurement, the price of a gallon of gasoline I purchased over the weekend was around $4, which is about $3 less than I would have paid for the same product in Imperial County. A lesser grade of fuel would have come in even lower in terms of cost. Gasoline in Mexicali is even less than in Yuma, Ariz., another popular destination to avoid paying top dollar for gas.
However, it is unlikely that high gasoline prices in the Imperial Valley will make a massive difference in traffic to Mexicali, unlike we saw on the border a few years ago due to fuel shortages in Mexico. One extended wait at a port of entry would be just about all aggravation many locals would need to dissuade them from regular trips.
Still, those who have already purchased gasoline on the other side of the border without any problem will surely take advantage of the low fuel prices in Mexico, as the dispatcher who very kindly assisted me last weekend told me.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
