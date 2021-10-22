THE MEX FACTOR: The child support MOU

This week, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors decided to extend an agreement signed about 10 years ago with the Mexican consulate in Calexico to bind parents who work in the Imperial Valley and who have children on the other side of the border to pay court-ordered child support.
Liza Barraza, who leads the Imperial County Department of Social Services, reported to the board that the agreement has made it possible to enforce the child support requests issued by the Baja California courts.
According to Barraza, this historic agreement has led other counties elsewhere in the nation to implement similar agreements to achieve the same purpose.
To date, according to Mexicali family law attorney José Luis Jaral, this agreement has been highly effective when executing child support orders.
The lawyer, who has been working in family law for about three decades, also highlighted the efficiency of the pact between the county government and the consulate, as well as the service provided the consulate when receiving and processing the court-ordered requests for payroll deductions on support payments.
In an interview, Jaral, who has been recognized for his work by various authorities on both sides of the border, said payroll deductions for child support take about two months to initiate before the funds reach Mexicali mothers.
The lawyer, who has obtained support payments from parents who work in cities such as Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles, explained that before submitting any application, a search is made to determine the place where parents reside and work to preliminarily calculate their salaries.
These procedures have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Before the spread of the coronavirus lawyers could file court requests directly with the consulate. Now they must process them through the Mexican Department of Foreign Relations before they are passed on to the consulate and finally to the county child support department.
In addition, each social worker who must enforce these orders has around 500 cases, which becomes an extremely heavy workload to maintain, he added.
According to Jaral, there are mothers who, due to lack of experience and information, go directly to the Ministry of Foreign Relations to request the payment of child support. However, the problems is that many of these requests are filed without ministry employees following up. Therefore, payments are not made.
Jaral also recalled that while in the United States child support payment ends when the minor reaches 18 years of age, in Mexico it can continue to apply until the beneficiary child completes college, gets married or obtains a job.
He said there is a bilateral agreement between Mexico and the United States precisely to execute child support orders issued by Mexican courts, which has been ratified by only half of the states of the American Union. The other 50 percent are states governed by the Republican Party, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.