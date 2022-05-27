THE MEX FACTOR: Title 42 in Mexicali

A few months ago, President Joe Biden’s administration announced plans to end Title 42 – a policy set during the previous administration through which the United States denied entry of immigrants who applied for asylum in the United States in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
However, the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have been legally prevented from overturning this measure due to the filing of lawsuits by state governments and the decisions and rulings of the judges in charge of the cases.
The problems in countries like Haiti have caused a significant exodus of citizens from the island that has reached various parts of the continent, especially those located in the south.
However, the proximity to the United States has attracted a significant number of Haitian citizens to the border, where they’ve been held back due to Title 42.
According to activists on the U.S. side of the border, Title 42 has endangered immigrant lives by exposing them to the insecurity experienced by Mexico in general and Baja California and Mexicali in particular.
Any yet, curiously, a visitor to Mexicali would find that Haitian citizens peacefully walk through the streets, sometimes in the company of their children, to go shopping, visit friends, go to work or return home.
Although many asylum seekers have been affected when they first arrived in the city due to the lack of many services – mainly a space to sleep – the reality is that with a little help these immigrants have managed to successfully leave the shelters and join the daily life of the capital of Baja California.
After the announcement by the U.S. government to end Title 42, I met one of these immigrants at a gas station where he worked. As a reporter, I asked the Haitian worker if he already had everything ready to apply for asylum in the United States, to which he replied negatively. In a few words, he told me that he no longer had the slightest interest in crossing the border, given that Mexico, despite its shortcomings and problems, has offered him a much better place to develop than the one he left years ago.
In other words, there are a lot of in migrants Mexico would who don’t get two hoots anymore about Title 42. They have found a new place to live in the neighboring friendly country.
According to estimates by the government of Baja California, 74 percent of these immigrants have no plans to try to cross the border to reach U.S. territory.
Undoubtedly, as I mentioned, many Haitians experienced challenges and a period of adjustment when they arrived in Mexico, but once they acquired the necessary documents to secure legal status and once the language barrier was overcome, they have managed to establish themselves in this new way of life.
Little by little, Mexicali has become the home of this new community of immigrants, which some have jokingly called the New Haiti.
As an immigrant myself, I’m compelled to express my satisfaction and happiness at the arrival of these new citizens who will surely contribute a lot to improving the situation in the city where I was born more than a half century ago.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.