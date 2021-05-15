THE MOM STOP: Baseball season brings out the best in our young batter

As I write this, I’m sitting in a place many parents have likely spent a lot of time — in the stands at the ballfields.
My son, age 9, is playing baseball. I realize that many kids, boys especially, start out playing baseball when they are in preschool, barely old enough to hit the ball on the tee. But as our oldest daughter played competitive soccer, our son played soccer, too. Then he played basketball, and finally, at age 8, he decided he wanted to try baseball.
For my husband, the decision was met with quiet glee, since he played baseball as a kid, growing up at the batting cages and around the diamond, and played catcher in high school. (He complains his knees are bad because of it.)
Early last spring, my husband and son would head off to baseball practice together. Although my husband said he didn’t want to coach — he didn’t think he had enough time for that — each practice he ended up out on the field throwing balls to the team, working with our son. Finally, there was a sport the two could do together.
But, like a lot of things that were derailed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our son’s first baseball season was cut short just before the first game. I’m not sure who was more disappointed, my husband or my son. (Probably the former.)
And so as the COVID cases seemed to be getting better this spring as more people got vaccinated, we signed our son up for baseball once more. This time, at age 9, he’s arguably among the older boys for playing the sport for the first real season.
There’s something adorable, as a mom, to see your son in his baseball uniform with the belted pants, last name on his jersey and a matching baseball cap. Nothing is cuter than watching the boys in the dugout, cheering on their teammates at bat, their ball bags hung in a row on the dugout wall.
But during the game, the boys who have been playing since birth are evident. Our son, who has admittedly inherited my lack of coordination, stands out from the boys who look like they are already on a fast track to a college scholarship or a farm league.
He’s admittedly learning. After working incessantly on batting during the start of the season, our son finally had a hit. But then he stood there for a second until everyone in the stands started shouting “Run! RUN!” It took a moment, and then my son said “Oh yeah! I forgot!”
There have been tears this season, sweat and a lot of practices. Had I known quite how many practices and games that baseball required each week, I might have re-thought signing our three kids up this spring for three different sports. (With one daughter in softball and our youngest in soccer, we might as well camp out at the athletic complex, since we practically live there.)
But as I watch my son’s playoff game, I can see he has improved. More than anything, I can tell the camaraderie he’s built with his teammates and the confidence he’s formed. And while we are still working on his batting, seeing the grin on his face when he hits the ball is worth every second of sitting in the stands — even if we have spent more time in the stands than in our own home lately.
Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.
