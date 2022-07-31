THE POSTSCRIPT: Good Enough

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 105F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 103F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.