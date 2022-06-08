When seniors walk the line for Brawley Union High School’s graduation Thursday, three students will share the honor of being top of their class.
The shared honor is a tribute to the students’ hard work and perseverance not only throughout their time in high school, but especially so during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ruben Felix, school counselor for the Class of 2022.
“Despite the pandemic, they overcame the difficult times and were still able to maintain top grades,” he said of Ryan Dickerson, Kamryn Rodriguez and David Parra Ortiz. All three achieved a grade point average of 4.50.
Ryan Dickerson
A student in Brawley’s schools since she was a little girl, Ryan Dickerson has always stood out for her top grades and her involvement in school and community activities.
During junior high school, she was the 8th grade president. That involvement carried over throughout her years in high school, where she earned straight A’s while belonging to Rodeo Club and California Student Scholarship Club and serving as the vice president of the Junior Fair Board and the ASB (Associate Student Body) president. She was involved in FFA her freshman and sophomore years, was on the varsity volleyball team for all four years of high school, serving as captain her senior year and earned All Valley First Team for volleyball. She also was on the varsity swim team for three years, serving as captain her junior year. In addition, she has been involved with The Village, an organization that assists families in need in Brawley and is an altar server for the Catholic churches in the community.
Due to the pandemic, she attended school online half her sophomore year and all of her junior year. That was so difficult, she said, because she missed being around her peers and not being able to participate in school and community activities.
“I’m a very social person,” Dickerson said. “I like meeting people and helping them.”
She attributes her faith as her No. 1 motivator. In addition, she said, “my family has always pushed me to get good grades and be involved.”
Her favorite subject is science and the challenge of solving problems, she said. She also really likes to help people.
Those two traits have led her to wanting to become an anesthesiologist after attending the University of California Los Angeles and then medical school.
Kamryn Rodriguez
A Brawley native, Kamryn Rodriguez said she has always taken pride in earning good grades and pursuing success. She earned all A’s in high school and had hopes of being the top student in her graduating class.
But she doesn’t mind sharing that honor with two others. Especially, she added, because Ryan Dickerson is her cousin.
“I’m so happy for her,” Rodriguez said. “I’m proud of everyone.”
And she’s happy to make her family proud of her and her achievements.
She, too, was a busy student involved in a number of activities, including playing softball for three years and serving on the volleyball team for four years. She’s the historian for ASB, participant in Class Office, a leadership group for the graduating class, and is a member of the California Scholarship Federation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to recognize and encourage academic achievement and community service among middle and high school students in California. She also served during her junior and senior years on the Link Crew to help incoming freshmen and is a member of Christ Community Church, participating through her church with Feed the Need.
“It was really hard to learn online during the pandemic,’ Rodriguez said. “I wasn’t able to interact with other students and my teachers. … I felt isolated. In class I’m more engaged. During COVID I felt I could have done better.”
Despite those challenges, she managed to continue to earn top grades and even complete 27 credits through dual enrollment with Imperial Valley College. That will give her a head start when she heads off to Point Loma Nazarene University, where she plans to earn a degree in nursing. Eventually, she said, she wants to become either a nurse practitioner or a pediatric nurse.
She said she was always motivated by her two older sisters and how much they did, “so I pushed myself.”
She also was impressed by how selflessly health care workers worked to take care of their patients during the height of the pandemic. “I want to be a part of that future.”
David Parra Ortiz
David Parra Ortiz is the son of parents who came from Mexico to Brawley. He was born and grew up there but has larger dreams. He plans to attend the University of California San Diego and earn a degree in computer engineering.
While his career goals beyond college are yet to be decided, he is determined to become a success, help his parents and make them proud – and to buy the car for his mother she’s always wanted.
That drive to make his parents proud – and to acknowledge their sacrifices to provide a better future for their children – compelled him to work hard in school and achieve academic excellence.
That was true as well during the pandemic when he was forced to attend schools virtually. “I did struggle quite a bit while studying at home,” Parra Ortiz said. “It was hard to stay focused. There were a lot of distractions. I wasn’t around my friends. … I couldn’t socialize. And I couldn’t ask my teachers for help.”
Still, he said, he was highly motivated. “I told myself it’s my grades. I did my assignments. I wanted to make my parents proud and show them I would do good in the future.”
He especially liked his science classes in high school: the challenges of testing hypotheses and experiments. He’s always been fascinated by computers and all the technology in them.
“You can do so much with them,” he said.
He’s looking forward to going off to college and living on his own. And being the first in his family to earn a college degree. In doing so, he looks up to his older brother, who is in the military. “He inspires me to do something good like him.”
Outside of class, Parra Ortiz is involved in the Chess Club. “I learned how to play and I’m getting better at it.”
Asked about sharing the No. 1 spot in his graduating class, he responded: “We all worked hard. It’s OK to be tied They earned the title just like me.”
As for himself, he said, “I’m really proud to be at the top of my class. I worked really hard for four years. I stayed up nights doing the work as best as I could. And I ended up being at the top of my class.”
