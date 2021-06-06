Tigers take the spotlight

IMPERIAL – Imperial High School seniors on Friday ended a week in the Valley that was packed with graduation exercises by getting the spotlight to themselves.
Almost 300 Tigers wrapped up their high school years before a highly select audience of family and friends seated in the football stands.
Maleeha Amir was this year’s salutatorian, while Axel Abrica finished at the top of the class as valedictorian.
On the evening’s program, the class extended its thanks to friends, family and the community, as well as to the staff of Imperial High School for their hard work and dedication. The class gave special recognition to the school’s technology and maintenance department for making the event possible.
