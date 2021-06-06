DSC_2276(2).JPG
Imperial High School graduate Angelique Victoria Abatti shows off her diploma Friday night. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
DSC_2204(2).JPG
Imperial High School’s graduation ceremony begins with class President and Valedictorian Axel Abrica leading the class onto the football field. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

 

IMPERIAL – Imperial High School seniors on Friday ended a week in the Valley that was packed with graduation exercises by getting the spotlight to themselves.

DSC_2207(1).JPG
More newly minted grads in Imperial, Friday night. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
DSC_2272(1).JPG
Imperial High School graduate Matthew Rian Dick. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

 

Almost 300 Tigers wrapped up their high school years before a highly select audience of family and friends seated in the football stands.

Tigers take the spotlight
Imperial High School Salutatorian Maleeha Amir reminisces and congratulates her class for overcoming every obstacle to make it to their graduation day. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

 

Maleeha Amir was this year’s salutatorian, while Axel Abrica finished at the top of the class as valedictorian.

DSC_2222(2).JPG
Imperial High School students take their seat at the start of Friday’s commencement exercises. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

 

On the evening’s program, the class extended its thanks to friends, family and the community, as well as to the staff of Imperial High School for their hard work and dedication. The class gave special recognition to the school’s technology and maintenance department for making the event possible.

DSC_2288.JPG
An Imperial High School graduate proudly shows off his heritage as he walks to the stage to receive his diploma Friday night. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

