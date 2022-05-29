LOS ANGELES — Karen Gonzalez of El Centro and Adrianna Venegas of Holtville were announced as Imperial County winners of 2022 Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) scholarships.
According to a release issued Thursday, Gonzalez and Venegas are among 12 students from across Southern California who will receive $4,000 each in financial support.
The SCAG scholarship program is intended to provide financial support to a select group of high school and community college students who have expressed interest in urban planning and public policy as part of their long-term career goals.
“We’re honored to have the opportunity to help these students in the next stage of their academic journeys. They are remarkable young adults and future leaders for our region,” said Jan Harnik, president of SCAG and mayor of Palm Desert.
As part of the application process, students submitted a completed application form, a 500-word essay, two letters of recommendation and a current academic transcript.
Gonzalez will graduate in June from Southwest High School and attend Imperial Valley College, majoring in agriculture technology and management.
“I would like to make a difference in our community in the future. The transportation ag systems play a big role in the production and distribution of products and services,” Gonzalez said. “The problem I would like to help solve is with looking into organizing storage during the transportation process without spoilage and wastage, along with bridging the gap of accessibility for market access in underserved communities.”
Venegas will graduate in June from Holtville High School and will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, majoring in civil engineering. Her scholarship was funded through a partnership with the California Transportation Foundation.
“I plan to bring agriculture into the urban landscape through civil engineering,” Venegas said. “My main goal is to make a difference in the world and expand the knowledge of agriculture to younger children and adults.”
The scholarship committee was comprised of seven SCAG Regional Council members and two representatives from education. Chairing the committee and representing Imperial County was Cheryl Viegas-Walker, an El Centro City Council member and a past president of SCAG.
SCAG is the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization, representing six counties, 191 cities, and more than 19 million residents. SCAG undertakes a variety of planning and policy initiatives to plan for a livable and sustainable Southern California.
Staff Writer Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus can be reached at ecorpus@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3440.
