Two represent Valley in football all-star game

SAN DIEGO — Two Imperial Valley gridiron standouts were on the field one last time in 2021, when they played Thursday evening in a game involving a collection of San Diego area all-stars.
Southwest High School tight end Derik Mankin and Imperial High School linebacker Jeremiah Naylor and the rest of the Blue Starz squad defeated the Red Starz in the 2021 SDFNL Magazine Show Case Game. The game was played at Mission Bay High School.
Mankin, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior, earned second team All Imperial Valley League honors last fall on both offense and defense, while the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Naylor, also a senior, earned first team defense honors.
Mankin and Naylor were the only Imperial Valley athletes on either roster.
