Two significant power outages reported in Brawley

BRAWLEY — More than 1,500 customers of Imperial Irrigation District here were without electricity Friday due to two separate power outages.
As of 8 p.m., power had been restored to all but 119 customers. IID Government Affairs and Communications Officer Antonio Ortega said full restoration of power was expected by midnight.
Those 100-plus customers are in the area of Parkside and Park View on the north side of town, where equipment failure underground caused an outage that started about 11:30 a.m. and ultimately affected 681 customers.
As crews were working on that problem, bird contact around 3 p.m. created another power failure on the western side of town, near the hospital. That turned out the lights — and air conditioning — for about 836 ratepayers for about three hours.
Those still without power in an area where it was reported restored are advised to check their circuit breaker or call IID at (800) 303-7756.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.