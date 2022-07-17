TYRADES! Does your body hate you?

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 113F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High near 110F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.