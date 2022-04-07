HOLTVILLE — Imperial County University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) has announced a couple of online continuing education programs in the coming months.
The first is a series of webinars focused on managing land and livestock on small acreages.
The webinars will be on Wednesdays starting April 20 and concluding June 1. The webinars will be conducted on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m.
Covered topics will be:
- Irrigated pasture planning and nutrition
- Weed ID and management
- Backyard poultry production
- Outdoor hog production
- Small flocks of sheep and goats
- Marketing small-scale production
- Livestock forensics: mortality diagnosis
Register at http://ucanr.edu/acreages
UCCE Imperial County will also be conducting a virtual Agronomic Crops and Irrigation Water Management Field Day from 9 a.m. to noon on May 5
The complete program follows:
9 a.m. Welcome address and an overview of current UCCE studies on field crops — Oli Bachie, UCCE
Imperial County Director
9:10 a.m. Rules and regulations for water sanitizers — Valeria Mejia, agricultural biologist, Imperial County Ag
Commissioner Office
9:25 a.m. Alfalfa− more salt tolerant than established guidelines indicate — Sharon Benes, professor and J.G.
Boswell Endowed Chair in Plant Science, California State University, Fresno
9:40 a.m. Halt soil salinization, boost productivity and sustainability: What we've learned in recent years in
the low desert — Ali Montazar, irrigation and water management advisor, UCCE Imperial County
9:55 a.m. Interactive web tools for improved, site-specific management of agronomic crops — Mark Lundy,
assistant specialist in cooperative extension, UC Davis
10:10 a.m. Alfalfa and tall fescue breeding and evaluation in the low desert — Charles Brummer, director of the
plant breeding center, UC Davis
10:25 a.m. Grower insights on modern irrigation technologies — Ronald Leimgruber, Leimgruber Farms
10:30 a.m. Can you achieve high application efficiencies with flood irrigation? Introducing high performance
surface irrigation — Peter Moller, Rubicon Water
Break
10:40 a.m. UC industrial hemp trials — Dan Putnam, extension agronomist and forage specialist, UC Davis, and
Bob Hutmacher, cooperative extension specialist and center director, UC West Side REC
11:00 a.m. Resource management for effective crop productivity — Oli Bachie, agronomy advisor, UCCE
Imperial County
11:15 a.m. Sugarbeet pest management in the low desert — Apurba Barman, IPM advisor, UCCE Imperial County
11:30 a.m. Insecticide resistance management for alfalfa weevil — Ian Grettenberger, assistant specialist in
cooperative extension entomology, UC Davis
11:45 a.m. Granulate cutworm in low desert alfalfa — Michael Rethwisch, crop production and entomology
advisor, UCCE Riverside County
The registration link for the event is https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=36996
Continuing education credits will be available.
For additional information, contact Ali Montazar, amontazar@ucanr.edu or Oli Bachie,
obachie@ucanr.edu, or Apurba Barman, akbarman@ucanr.edu, or call (442) 265-7700.
