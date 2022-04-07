HOLTVILLE — Imperial County University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) has announced a couple of online continuing education programs in the coming months.

The first is a series of webinars focused on managing land and livestock on small acreages.

The webinars will be on Wednesdays starting April 20 and concluding June 1. The webinars will be conducted on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m.

Covered topics will be:

  • Irrigated pasture planning and nutrition
  • Weed ID and management
  • Backyard poultry production
  • Outdoor hog production
  • Small flocks of sheep and goats
  • Marketing small-scale production
  • Livestock forensics: mortality diagnosis

Register at http://ucanr.edu/acreages

UCCE Imperial County will also be conducting a virtual Agronomic Crops and Irrigation Water Management Field Day from 9 a.m. to noon on May 5

The complete program follows:

9 a.m. Welcome address and an overview of current UCCE studies on field crops — Oli Bachie, UCCE

Imperial County Director

9:10 a.m. Rules and regulations for water sanitizers — Valeria Mejia, agricultural biologist, Imperial County Ag

Commissioner Office

9:25 a.m. Alfalfa− more salt tolerant than established guidelines indicate — Sharon Benes, professor and J.G.

Boswell Endowed Chair in Plant Science, California State University, Fresno

9:40 a.m. Halt soil salinization, boost productivity and sustainability: What we've learned in recent years in

the low desert — Ali Montazar, irrigation and water management advisor, UCCE Imperial County

9:55 a.m. Interactive web tools for improved, site-specific management of agronomic crops — Mark Lundy,

assistant specialist in cooperative extension, UC Davis

10:10 a.m. Alfalfa and tall fescue breeding and evaluation in the low desert — Charles Brummer, director of the

plant breeding center, UC Davis

10:25 a.m. Grower insights on modern irrigation technologies — Ronald Leimgruber, Leimgruber Farms

10:30 a.m. Can you achieve high application efficiencies with flood irrigation? Introducing high performance

surface irrigation — Peter Moller, Rubicon Water

Break

10:40 a.m. UC industrial hemp trials — Dan Putnam, extension agronomist and forage specialist, UC Davis, and

Bob Hutmacher, cooperative extension specialist and center director, UC West Side REC

11:00 a.m. Resource management for effective crop productivity — Oli Bachie, agronomy advisor, UCCE

Imperial County

11:15 a.m. Sugarbeet pest management in the low desert — Apurba Barman, IPM advisor, UCCE Imperial County

11:30 a.m. Insecticide resistance management for alfalfa weevil — Ian Grettenberger, assistant specialist in

cooperative extension entomology, UC Davis

11:45 a.m. Granulate cutworm in low desert alfalfa — Michael Rethwisch, crop production and entomology

advisor, UCCE Riverside County

The registration link for the event is https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=36996

Continuing education credits will be available.

For additional information, contact Ali Montazar, amontazar@ucanr.edu or Oli Bachie,

obachie@ucanr.edu, or Apurba Barman, akbarman@ucanr.edu, or call (442) 265-7700.

