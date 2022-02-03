USDA and Cornell launch hemp webinar series

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and Cornell University recently launched a webinar series on hemp research that aims to broaden the scope of training, education and connectivity within the hemp community.
The first in the series, which took place Jan. 26, focused on outdoor cultivation. Future installments will focus on indoor cultivation, processing systems, extraction chemistry and facility design, the endocannabinoid system, hemp food science, hemp diversity and genetics, and the economics of hemp production.
“ARS solves agricultural challenges that affect all Americans,” said Zachary Stansell, USDA-ARS geneticist and acting hemp curator. “Hemp is rapidly emerging as a critical multi-use and economically significant crop, so this hemp seminar series is designed to increase the diversity, equity and inclusivity of ARS’ mission while providing hemp-specific education, training and networking opportunities to historically underserved communities.”
The research team believes that by broadening the scope of training, education, and connectivity within the developing hemp community, they can create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for new hemp and empower hemp research by bringing diverse voices into the larger conversation.
“Training and educating new scientists from many different backgrounds is critical in order to achieve the most cutting-edge solutions to an array of issues producers face – from climate change to economic viability,” said Cornell University Crop Specialist Daniela Vergara.
Lectures will be given by various hemp research experts from academia, research laboratories, production facilities, and private industry. The lectures run from 11 a.m. to noon PST and include an interactive question-and-answer session.
The schedule for the remaining lectures is as follows:
- Feb. 9 – Indoor Cultivation: Dr. Bruce Bugbee
- Feb. 23 – Hemp Processing Systems: Dr. Heather Grab
- March 9 – Extraction Chemistry/Facility Design: Alisia Ratliff
- March 23 – The Endocannabinoid System: Ethan Russo, M.D
- April 6 – Hemp Food Science: Hunter Friedland
- April 20 – Hemp Diversity/Genetics: Dr. Daniela Vergara
- May 4 – Economics of Hemp Production: Dr. Tyler Mark
Registration is required. Register at https://cornell.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0vJzjCiA0SLCOua
