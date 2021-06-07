Today

Mostly sunny skies. High 98F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 100F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.