OCOTILLO
15 apprehended in illegal crossing attempt
U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector arrested one suspected smuggler accused of transporting 14 undocumented immigrants into the United States, Friday afternoon.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release, the vehicle traveled from Mexico and avoided ports of entry to illegally cross into the United States.
The release said that about 2 p.m., Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operators observed a gray 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT sport utility truck pass north through the U.S.-Mexico border around 22 miles west of the Calexico port of entry.
RVSS operators reported that the truck continued to travel north toward Highway 98. Agents responded to the area and found the truck stuck on the side of the road. Agents approached the truck and reportedly saw several individuals outside of the vehicle, two of whom attempted to flee on foot. After a brief search of the area, agents were able to apprehend 15 persons.
Agents arrested the driver and all 14 undocumented individuals and transported them to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for processing, the release said. Agents also seized the vehicle.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
