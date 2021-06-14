CALEXICO
Agents arrest convicted Sureño gang member
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a gang member Saturday afternoon after he illegally entered the United States, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.
Agents apprehended the man 18 miles east of the Calexico port of entry just after 1 p.m. and transported him to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for follow-up.
CBP said records checks revealed that Filemon PEREZ-Preciado, a 41-year-old Mexican national, is a member of the Sureño gang with prior convictions for re-entry after deportation, carrying a concealed weapon, and theft out of Wisconsin. He was previously ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge.
The release said U.S. Border Patrol will process PEREZ-Preciado “accordingly,” which, in the case of previously deported felons, typically has meant criminal prosecution.
COUNTY
Border Patrol reports 9 rescues
El Centro Sector Border Patrol reported the rescue of nine undocumented migrants in three separate incidents over the weekend.
The first incident occurred Friday afternoon about 1:15 p.m., in the mountains near Ocotillo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release said.
The release said the El Centro Border Patrol Station received a call from Mexican authorities about four individuals who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico boundary and had become lost.
After making telephonic contact with the group, El Centro Station agents responded to the area and, about 2 p.m., found a 26-year-old Guatemalan woman with her 2-year-old daughter and a 24-year-old El Salvadorian woman with her 4-year-old son.
Agents conducted welfare checks on the individuals and determined that one of them needed additional medical attention due to an injured knee. Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the injured woman and her child to a nearby hospital.
The other undocumented individuals were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.
The second incident occurred Friday about 2:15 p.m. in the desert near Calexico. El Centro Sector Dispatch notified Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operators about a distress call involving an adult woman with three children who illegally crossed the border and were lost.
About 2:50 p.m., responding agents located a 28-year-old Ecuadorian woman, her 2-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son and 14-year-old son. Agents conducted welfare checks and determined that no medical attention was required. They then transported the undocumented individuals to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.
The third incident occurred Sunday morning about 10:15 a.m., in the mountains near Ocotillo. California Highway Patrol relayed a 911 call to the El Centro Sector radio dispatch about a man who illegally crossed into the United States and was now lost and without water.
El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit responded to the area and, about 1:13 p.m., BORSTAR agents located a 42-year-old Mexican national and conducted a welfare check. The undocumented individual claimed to have a knee injury and requested additional medical assistance. Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the individual to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Child Support Services resuming regular business hours
The Imperial County Department of Child Support Services announced it will restore full services effective June 21.
Regular business hours will return to Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at that time.
Although COVID-19 restricted the department’s ability to conduct in-person interviews, customers will once again have access to the public reception windows for assistance.
When visiting the office in person, customers will be able to check in for assistance at the ICDCSS lobby or online prior to entering the building by scanning a QR code placed on the main entrance door or at expressLobby.com (enter location code 5536-79). Once registered, a notification text will be send to their mobile device once it is their turn to be assisted.
In an effort to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, ICDCSS will continue with its safety protocols. These include temperature screenings, a limited number of customers in the lobby to insure social distancing and continued use of face coverings.
In addition, ICDCSS will continue to provide services to customers via the toll-free telephone number (866) 901-3212. Live operators are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by general email at csadmin@co.imperial.ca.us.
Customers may also continue to drop off documents in person, drop off paperwork in the department’s drop box and make child support payments at the TouchPay KIOSK located in the department’s lobby.
Finally, customers can also access their own case information and directly email their caseworker through the self-service online application called “Customer Connect.” Customers can also apply for services online at https://childsupport.ca.gov/application-for-child-support-services/
