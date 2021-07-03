VALLEY BRIEFS: Agents arrest Paisa gang member

CALEXICO
Agents arrest Paisa gang member
El Centro Sector Border Patrol reported arresting a known Paisa gang member Thursday morning.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release, agents apprehended an man in the east desert region of Calexico at 7:30 a.m., hours after he illegally entered the United States. He was detained and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
Records checks revealed that Juan Melgarejo-Herrera, a 35-year-old Mexican national, is a member of the Paisa prison gang with an extensive criminal and immigration history, the CBP release said.
Melgarejo was previously convicted for possession with intent to distribute and served 36 months prison time in Utah. He also has several charges for re-entry after deportation and was previously ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge in October 2008.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
EL CENTRO
Multiple items stolen from business
A computer repair service in the 1400 block of S. Imperial Ave. was broken into, El Centro Police Department call logs said.
The burglary occurred sometime between 12:28 a.m. and 1:22 a.m. Thursday.
The break-in was called into ECPD about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
It was reported two men broke into the business and stole two monitors, three computers, one client computer, three external drives, telephones, keyboards and other miscellaneous items, such as hard drives and cables.
The thieves also reportedly attempted to steal a safe.
The incident was captured on security video. An ECPD officer filed a crime report.
Cell phone store burglarized
A cell phone store in the 2000 block of North Imperial Avenue reported a break-in, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
ECPD was notified of the crime about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The incident was reported after a store employee arrived to work and noticed there were accessories missing, and that there was damage done to the roof tiles.
At that point, the employee reportedly stepped outdoor to find the store’s side utility door had been broken into.
Man cited for trespassing at 7-Eleven
A man was cited and released Wednesday morning for allegedly trespassing at 7-Eleven, 2050 S. Fourth St., El Centro Police Department call logs said.
A reporting party at the convenience store contacted ECPD about 10:58 a.m. and reported that multiple homeless people on the property would not leave.
An ECPD officer responded and found one suspect, who was placed under arrest about 11:30 a.m.
Christopher P. Gomez, 28, was later released and cited on suspicion of trespassing. Gomez, however, reportedly refused to sign the citation.
IMPERIAL
Man arrested for outstanding warrant
A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for an outstanding warrant, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office arrest records said.
Deputy U.S. marshals took Jesus M. Garcia Jr., whose occupation was listed as a plumber, into custody at 2:30 p.m. at a residence on Felipe Court.
Garcia was booked into county jail on $50,000 bail for the warrant, which was issued on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and cruelty to animals.
—Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
