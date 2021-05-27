VALLEY BRIEFS: Agents arrest previously deported man with gang ties

OCOTILLO
Agents arrest previously deported man with gang ties
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported Paisas gang member Monday afternoon, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.
The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 22 miles west of the Calexico port of entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.
Agents discovered that the undocumented migrant is a Paisas gang member who has an extensive criminal history. Additionally, the man was previously removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.
Border Patrol will process the man “accordingly,” CBP said, which in the past has meant turning him over for possible criminal prosecution.
IMPERIAL
Four sex offenders arrested since Saturday
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four undocumented migrants in the past four days with prior sex crime convictions, U.S. Customs and Protection said in recent releases.
The first incident occurred Saturday about 4:44 a.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station arrested a man who illegally entered the United States three miles east of the Calexico port of entry. Agents transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.
The second undocumented individual was arrested Saturday about 5 a.m., when Remote Video Surveillance System operators alerted agents to an individual who had illegally entered the United States. Calexico Border Patrol Station agents responded to the area, 32 miles east of the Calexico port of entry. They apprehended the man and transported him for processing.
Records checks revealed that Miguel Ayala-Escoto, a 29-year-old, Honduran national, was previously convicted on Nov. 13, 2017, for sexual battery and served eight months in prison. Additionally, Ayala-Escoto was previously removed by an Immigration Judge on Feb. 22, 2010, in Alexandria, La.
The third incident occurred Sunday at 9:15 p.m., when agents assigned to the Indio Border Patrol Station stopped a vehicle that was suspected of being used for human smuggling. One of the passengers was a male undocumented migrant who had been previously convicted for a sex crime. He also was taken to the El Centro Processing Center.
The fourth incident occurred Tuesday at 5 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station arrested a man who illegally entered the United States 22 miles west of the Calexico port of entry.
During processing, agents not only discovered the four men’s convictions for sex crimes, but also that they all had been previously deported.
In fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested 27 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges, CBP said.
EL CENTRO
Registration open for summer programs
The city’s Community Services Department, Parks and Recreation Division will be offering a variety of programs to the community residents this summer. These include summer day camps, basketball camps, library programs, exercise classes, swim lessons, and many more.
To view the 2021 Summer Brochure, visit the link http://www.cityofelcentro.org/parkandrec/index.asp?m=1&page=92
To register for the summer programs, visit the following Sign-Up Genius links:
- Community Center: https://www.signupgenius.com/org/communitycenter
- Conrad Harrison Youth Center/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion: https://www.signupgenius.com/org/CHYCandMLK
- Aquatic Center: https://www.signupgenius.com/org/elcentroaquaticcenter
For questions or more information about the summer programs, call the Parks and Recreation Division at (760) 337-4555.
El Centro announces fundraiser for youth programs
The Friends of El Centro Community Services Foundation and the city will be hosting a Panera Fundraising Event on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds will be used toward swim scholarships and other youth recreation programs.
Order online at www.panerabread.com and enter code PRFUND at checkout. Bring the event flier or show a digital version to the cashier when you order at the café.
For more information about the fundraiser, contact the Parks and Recreation Division at (760) 337-4555.
COUNTY
RFP deadlines extended for paving and urban greening programs
The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District announced Wednesday that it has extended the submittal deadline for urban greening and paving project proposals of air emissions reduction projects.
The deadline for submittal has been extended to 5 p.m. on June 17.
Both initiatives fall under the air district’s AB617 Community Air Protection Program.
For the Paving Program, ICAPCD is accepting proposals to reduce particulate matter emissions (PM10 and PM2.5) from paving unpaved lots and roads within the Assembly Bill 617 community corridor of El Centro, Heber and Calexico.
Proposals must be in accordance with the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Community Air Protection Incentives 2019 Guidelines (CAP Guidelines) and the ICAPCD Project Plan for the Paving Program.
Applicants must meet the following criteria in order to be considered for funding grants:
• Applicant must be the owner of the area to be paved or have authority to pave the area.
• Applicant must maintain the paved area and make project available for inspection if requested by ICAPCD and/or CARB staff during the entire contract period.
• Paved area must be sufficiently utilized as demonstrated in the application.
• All property taxes must be current at the time of application and recipient is responsible for obtaining any permits required to do the project.
• Applicant or their sponsor must have the financial capacity to complete, operate and maintain the project.
• With exception of schools, cost sharing is required for municipal entities and non-profit organizations at 25 percent of total eligible project costs (that is, AB 617 incentive funds will cover maximum of up to 75 percent of eligible project costs. Private and any other entities must provide a 50 percent match.
Routine maintenance and rehabilitation projects are not eligible for funding, and applicants may not claim emission reduction credits from the project during the contract period.
Under the AB 617 Urban Greening Program, ICAPCD is accepting proposals for projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and exposure to particulate matter (PM) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions in the El Centro-Heber-Calexico community corridor.
Proposals must be in accordance with CARB’s CAP Guidelines and the ICAPCD project plan for the Urban Greening Program.
Urban greening grants may be awarded to a city, county, special district, non-profit, tribal government, or public agency or entity for projects to be implemented within the corridor. Applicants must commit to the following criteria in order for projects to be considered for funding grants:
• Applicant must be the owner of the potential urban greening project area or have authority to construct and maintain the project on the property.
• Applicant must maintain the green space during the entire contract period, including tree maintenance up to and including removal and replacement of dead trees, and make project available for inspection to ICAPCD and/or CARB staff.
• Applicant is responsible for contacting Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office before obtaining any plant material originating from outside Imperial County to ensure all the requirements for movement of plant material into Imperial County are met.
• All property taxes must be current at the time of application and recipient is responsible for obtaining any permits required to do the project.
• Applicant or their sponsor must have financial capacity to complete, operate and maintain the project.
Please submit a hard copy of any paving or urban greening proposal to Belen Leon, air pollution control project manager, 150 S. Ninth St., El Centro, CA 92243
Applications, and the ICAPCD project plans for the Paving Program and the Urban Greening Program, which include all program requirements, can be found at https://www.icab617community.org/.
Contact Leon with any questions regarding these RFPs at (442) 265-1800 or belenleon@co.imperial.ca.us.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
EL CENTRO
Vehicle runs over student’s foot
A vehicle reportedly ran over the foot of a 13-year-old female student as she was leaving school Tuesday afternoon, El Centro Police Department call logs said.
The incident occurred at Wilson Junior High School on South Wilson Street, according to county scanner traffic.
The student was crossing the street about 2:30 p.m. to leave school when a passing vehicle ran over her foot.
The girl’s mother took her to El Centro Regional Medical Center before notifying ECPD of the incident.
The only description provided regarding the vehicle was that it is black. No other information was available.
Phone notification helps catch card thief
A debit card thief was caught Monday night thanks to a notification that the owner received on his cell phone, El Centro Police Department call logs said.
About 7:45 p.m. Monday, the card owner reportedly received a notification advising him that someone attempted to use his stolen card at O'Reilly Auto Parts on South Fourth Street. He contacted ECPD shortly after.
The owner somehow was able to get a description of the suspect and provided it to police.
An officer located a suspect at Sprinkles Donuts on South Fourth about 8:43 p.m. The suspect was arrested, cited and released on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card and receiving stolen property.
The card owner, an Imperial resident, said the card was stolen during the early morning hours of May 14. The card apparently was inside his vehicle, which was parked in the 400 block of Aurora Drive at the time.
Someone smashed the passenger side winder of the vehicle and stole his wallet, which contained the debit card, a credit card, a driver’s license, a passport and $120 cash.
Shoplifter flees before police arrive
A man on Monday morning reported assaulted a store clerk, stole two items and fled before police arrived, El Centro Police Department call logs said.
The incident occurred at the ampm store on West Main Street, county scanner traffic said.
A store clerk contacted ECPD about 6:10 a.m. and reported that a man arrived at the store who was being aggressive and refusing to leave.
The man reportedly shoved the clerk at the store’s entrance, then took an 88-cent drink and a $1 donut and fled.
The clerk described the man as a transient who was wearing a gray and pink long-sleeve shirt and black pants.
An officer responded to the scene but was unable to locate any suspects. A crime report was filed.
Backpack stolen from transient
A backpack belonging to a female transient was reported stolen, El Centro Police Department call logs said.
The transient notified ECPD of the theft on Monday night. She estimated it was stolen between 5 and 6 p.m. on May 21.
She said the backpack had been at her camp located near Carl’s Jr. on South Fourth Street.
The backpack reportedly contained a wallet, which had a Don Roberto credit card, a Bank of America card, a driver’s license, a Social Security card, a Motorola cell phone, a Sky Devices Elite B5 cell phone, a Western Union money order, a Movado watch (valued worth $1,000), a pair of earrings (valued worth $600), miscellaneous cosmetics, two Brazilian currency bills and a U.S. passport.
BRAWLEY
Motorcycle reported stolen
A black 1982 Honda motorcycle bearing a California license plate was reported stolen, California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon.
The motorcycle was parked just south of Schartz Road and southbound State Route 111, CHP said. An exact timeframe of when the theft occurred was not provided.
A white, late 1990s Ford F-150 extended-cab pickup truck was suspected to be involved in the theft.
—Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
