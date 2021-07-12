VALLEY BRIEFS: Agents disrupt meth smuggling attempt

INDIO
Agents disrupt meth smuggling attempt
El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen they allege attempted to smuggle methamphetamine Saturday night.
The incident occurred about 10 p.m., when agents encountered a vehicle at the Dillion Road exit near Interstate 10 and Highway 86. During the encounter, a K-9 team alerted to the rear of the vehicle leading to the discovery of four black duffle bags in the back seat.
The bags reportedly contained a total of 131 vacuum-sealed bags whose contents tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 164.67 pounds with an estimated value of $444,420.
Agents arrested the man and transported him to the Indio Border Patrol Station for further processing.
The driver, vehicle and meth were later turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
EL CENTRO
Community Clean-up Event announced
This city’s next Community Clean-up Event is scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at CR&R, 599 E. Main St.
Items that may be dropped off are furniture such as sofa beds, couches and tables; yard waste; large appliances, and televisions.
This event is provided for El Centro residential customers only. Proof of residency is required.
For more information, contact CR&R Services at (760) 482-5656.
OCOTILLO
Two rescued in Jacumba Wilderness
U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued a man and a woman who illegally entered the United States in the Jacumba Wilderness region Saturday evening.
As reported in a release issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident occurred about 4:50 p.m., when El Centro agents encountered the Mexican nationals approximately 3.5 miles north of the border. Agents conducted welfare checks and determined that the woman suffered from a heat-related illness and needed further medical assistance due to severe dehydration. Emergency medical services transported her to a local hospital, where she made a full recovery.
The release said the man appeared to be in good health and was transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center. Both individuals will be processed accordingly.
Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 233 migrants who have been either abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
COUNTY
Supervisors to weigh resolution in support of community corrections professionals
At the request of Imperial County Chief Probation officer Dan Prince the Imperial County Board of Supervisors today will consider declaring July 18-24 as Pre-trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week.
The American Probation and Parole Association created the observance and encourages all citizens and organizations to honor community corrections professionals and recognize their achievements.
The resolution the supervisors will likely approve states community corrections professionals uphold the law with dignity, while recognizing the right of the public to be safe guarded from criminal activity.
The resolution also states the community corrections professionals advocate community and restorative justice and restore trust and create hope in their communities.
—Michael Maresh, mmaresh@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.