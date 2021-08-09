VALLEY BRIEFS: Border Patrol agents rescue 11 over the weekend

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.