VALLEY BRIEFS: Border Patrol agents rescue 11 over the weekend

OCOTILLO
Border Patrol agents rescue 11 over the weekend
U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector reported the rescues of 11 undocumented migrants in multiple incidents this weekend in the Jacumba Wilderness.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release, the first incident occurred Friday about noon, when El Centro Sector’s Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) received a message from the Mexican government regarding an individual who illegally crossed into the United States who had become lost and in distress. The message provided the individual’s name, age, a description of his clothing and general description of his current surroundings. The individual stated he was tired, without water and could not walk anymore.
El Centro Station dispatch notified agents working in the field of the call and provided the brief description of the man’s location. Agents responded and began the lengthy search. Almost 48 hours later, about 11 a.m. Sunday, agents located the man five miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Agents conducted a welfare check of the individual and determined that no medical attention was required, the release said.
The second incident occurred early Saturday about 3:20 a.m., when Calexico Station received a call from the Calexico Police Department dispatch regarding an individual who illegally crossed into the United States and was now lost and in distress near Ocotillo.
The individual provided his name, phone number and a brief description of his surroundings. Several attempts were made to contact the individual via cell phone to get GPS coordinates, but they were unsuccessful. El Centro Station Dispatch notified agents working in the field of the call and the available details. Agents responded and began to search.
While conducting the search, agents responded to an activation from a rescue beacon located in the mountainous area. The rescue beacon provides the capability for a migrant to call for medical and rescue assistance along with an automatic location, according to the press release. About 5 a.m., agents arrived and located the lost man about 1.5 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Agents conducted a welfare check of the individual and determined no medical attention was required.
The third and fourth incidents both occurred on Sunday afternoon, when El Centro Sector dispatch notified El Centro Station regarding a group of three person and a separate single individual, who illegally crossed into the United States and were now lost.
Agents responded and began to search. Agents located the group of three individuals at 5:45 p.m. about three miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Moments later, about 6 p.m., agents located the single individual a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The release said agents conducted welfare checks of the four persons and determined no medical attention was required.
The final incident occurred early Monday, about 3 a.m., when El Centro Sector dispatch received another call from the Calexico Police Department dispatch regarding a group of five individuals who illegally crossed into the United States and were reported to be lost and in distress. CPD provided the last known GPS coordinates.
El Centro Station Dispatch notified agents working in the field of the call and the reported GPS coordinates. Agents responded and began to search. About 6:20 a.m., agents located the group of five individuals a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Agents conducted welfare checks of the individuals and determined that no medical attention was required.
All persons found in the rescues were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center, the release said. All 11 individuals will be processed accordingly.
CALEXICO
Calexico Education Foundation awards $45K in scholarships
The Calexico Educational Foundation (CEF), together with local community support, has awarded $45,300 in scholarships for fall 2021 to Calexico graduates.
Altogether, 59 students were awarded $500 to $1,000 scholarships, CEF said. All scholarship winner awardees will be continuing their education at a college or university.
In addition, the Mexican Consulate, through the Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior, awarded $12,000 in matching funds to the local scholars. CEF and the consulate have partnered for many years to support and encourage local students to continue their education at a higher level, the foundation said in a release.
Other partners include the Calexico Rotary Club, and family funds organized in memory of Calexicans such as Gil Perez; Carl A. Vindiola, Moiselle Vierhus and Frances Anderson; Harry Orfanos; Frank and Virginia Moreno; Elsie Corda Claverie; Coach Jesus Rojas; Coach Elmer Belcher, and Arlette Zazueta. Also, funds are maintained by locals such as Yair Colonel, the Wendz Family, Nancy Castillo, Michael and Susan Castillo, John Moreno, Emily Palacio Orfanos, and the Medina Family.
Several students will be attending schools in the UC system, including UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, UC Irvine, UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz, UC Los Angeles, and UC Santa Barbara. The state universities represented are California State University at Northridge, San Marcos, San Diego, State Polytechnic University at Pomona, Fullerton and University of Arizona. Private universities include Harvard, University of Southern California, Columbia, University of St. Augustine, Emerson College and National University. Community colleges represented are Imperial Valley College and San Diego Mesa College.
“ Our community is proud of our Calexico scholars, and the scholarship program is funded by local people and organizations who know that the community as a whole benefits when our youth become educated,” the release said.
For information on how to support CEF’s scholarship fund, contact Hortencia Armendariz at (760) 768-3905.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
NILAND
Board to consider renaming new public safety facility
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors today will consider a resolution to name the Niland Public Safety Facility the Jesse King Memorial Center.
King, a lifelong resident of Niland, who worked 36 years for the community, and was well-known for serving as a volunteer for the Niland Fire Department beginning in 1956.
King accepted the non-salaried position as the Niland fire chief in 1958 while still working at the Southern Pacific Pipeline Inc.
“ King also has provided years of admirable and inspirational service to Niland and the community and will always be remembered as a firm but fair man who gave so much of his life and heart to the security of his community for free,” the board agenda item reads.
— Michael Maresh, mmaresh@ivpressononline.com
