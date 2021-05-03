VALLEY BRIEFS: Border Patrol intercepts 67 pounds of meth

SALTON CITY
Border Patrol intercepts 67 pounds of meth
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman on grounds she attempted to smuggle methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint Saturday morning, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release said.
The incident occurred about 6:45 a.m., when a gray 2009 Dodge Journey approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. After a K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane, agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
During their inspection, agents discovered 42 packages hidden inside the rocker panels of the vehicle. The contents inside of the packages reportedly tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver, a 24-year-old U.S. citizen, and held her for further processing.
The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 67.6 pounds with an estimated value of $185,900, the release said.
Agents turned over the driver, the vehicle and meth to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
EL CENTRO
SR-115/I-8 connector closed today
Maintenance crews will close the southbound State Route 115 connector to eastbound Interstate 8 today from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pavement work, according to Caltrans.
Motorists on southbound SR-115 may take westbound I-8, exit at Bonds Corner Road and turn left to eastbound I-8.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
WESTMORLAND
Bannister Road closure announced
Imperial County Department of Public Works announced Monday that Bannister Road, between Forrester and Kalin roads, will be closed until further notice.
The closure was attributed to road subsidence due to a damaged IID underground pipeline. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
For emergency, contact (442) 265-1818.
