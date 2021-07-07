VALLEY BRIEFS: Border Patrol rescues 6 more in Jacumba Wilderness

OCOTILLO
Border Patrol rescues 6 more in Jacumba Wilderness
Blistering summer heat has done nothing to deter undocumented migrants from risking their lives in illegal border crossings through the desert.
El Centro Sector Border Patrol reported conducting three rescue operations in the Jacumba Wilderness Area involving a total of six migrants since Thursday.
The first incident occurred about 8 a.m. Thursday, when agents apprehended a man who illegally crossed into the United States. The 41-year-old Mexican national told agents he was accompanied by another person, a female, who was also in the vicinity.
Agents conducted a welfare check of the man and determined he needed additional medical attention for dehydration/heat-related illness. Emergency medical service, El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR), and Air and Marine Operations (AMO), Yuma Air Branch were dispatched to the area to provide additional assistance.
Agents found the woman, a 42-year-old Mexican national, about 11 a.m. Agents conducted a welfare check with her and determined that she was in good health and did not need medical attention.
EMS transported the man by ambulance to a local hospital where he made a full recovery. The woman was detained and transported to El Centro Sector Processing Center for follow-up processing.
Also about 11 a.m. Thursday, agents apprehended a 31-year-old man who had entered the United States illegally. They conducted a welfare check on the man, another Mexican national, and determined that he needed medical attention for dehydration/heat-related illness.
El Centro Sector’s BORSTAR unit was dispatched to assist in providing medical aid. The individual was administered liquids intravenously on site. The individual was able to be safely transported back to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for follow-up.
El Centro Sector rescued more persons in the Jacumba Wilderness Monday night.
The incident about 10:14 p.m., when the El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch notified the El Centro Border Patrol Station of three undocumented individuals who were lost and in distress.
Agents responded to the area using the provided GPS coordinates. BORSTAR also assisted in the search.
BORSTAR located the three individuals, native El Salvadorans, about 3 a.m. and conducted welfare checks. Two were suffering from heat-related illnesses and were treated for dehydration. No further medical attention was needed. The third was in need of additional medical attention and was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he made a full recovery.
Two of the El Salvadorans were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center. The third was taken into custody following his discharge from a local hospital.
Border Patrol all individuals in the three rescues will be “processed accordingly.”
Through Monday, El Centro Sector had rescued 231 migrants in distress for fiscal 2020-2021, which began in October. That would include persons who were sick, lost, injured, drowning or otherwise in peril.
The sector conducted 37 such rescues in all of fiscal 2019-2020.
EL CENTRO
Redondo funeral set for Saturday
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Redondo.
Visitation will be held Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 795 S. LaBrucherie Road.
There will be a mass at 8 a.m. Saturday followed by funeral services from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Southwest High School auditorium, 2001 Ocotillo Drive. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 201 E. Gillett St.
After the burial service, a celebration of life will be held at the Casa de Mañana Building at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial.
Redondo, 25, died June 26 in a traffic collision at the intersection of Aten and Forrester roads while en route to a mental health emergency in Seeley.
Application period opens for IVWF Mission Support funding
The Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation (IVWF) has announced the start of its grant application cycle of Mission Support funding for eligible non-profits serving Imperial County,
Mission Support funding is unrestricted, core operating support for organizations serving those with the greatest social and health inequities. The funding ranges from $5,000 to $25,000 per recipient, totaling $200,000 in 2021.
The Mission Support program is based on the belief that partnering with those closest to our constituents, and providing core operating support for effective organizations, will best further IVWF's mission for the most under-resourced in the Valley, said the foundation’s executive director, Roque Barros.
"We recognize the importance and value of focusing on the quality of life for the residents of the Imperial County and want to support the work that many organizations are doing to address the health and wellness challenges that the people of Imperial County are disproportionately facing," Barros said.
By prioritizing its Mission Support funding in communities with the greatest social and health inequities, further exposed by COVID-19, the foundation aims to support the following:
- Food insecurity and healthy eating
- Active living and physical activity
- Mental health
- Emotional health
- Safe and healthy living neighborhoods
- Social health
- Programs that focus on the awareness and prevention of asthma, prenatal care, diabetes, and obesity
- Health and wellness programs that benefit children, disadvantaged students, farm workers, homeless, LGBTQ, low-income families, seniors and veterans
The application can be found at https://alliancehealthf.submittable.com/submit/f22ff446-b076-459b-bd93-1ed16519d868/2021-imperial-valley-mission-support-application
To qualify for IVWF’s 2021 Imperial Valley Mission Support, organizations must be a 501(c)(3) or have a 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, serve regions in Imperial County, and be aligned with IVWF’s mission of advancing health and wellness for the most vulnerable in Imperial County, who often experience inequities in health and social outcomes.
IVWF said priority will be given to organizations that are focused on communities with the greatest health and social inequities, further exposed by COVID-19, and whose efforts are led or informed by the communities; have an explicit commitment to equity (in all its forms); can demonstrate/describe evidence of measurable results, and are working upstream to address social determinants of health and/or systems change focused on reducing social/health inequities.
“Supporting and partnering with effective organizations is vital to our mission,” said IVWF Chairman Jose Landeros. “Through our Mission Support program, IVWF aims to provide funding to organizations that advance health and wellness of under-resourced populations in our community, and demonstrate the ability and leadership to deliver high quality outcomes. We look forward to supporting the social and health impact achieved by this year’s Mission Support grantees.”
The application period will closed at 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. Funding decisions will be made by the end of August.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
IID board passes 110th anniversary resolution
The Imperial Irrigation District Tuesday afternoon approved a resolution to honor the district for its upcoming 110th anniversary.
IID was founded July 25, 1911, through a vote by the residents of Imperial County.
Public Information Officer Robert Schettler walked the IID board through a slideshow that included photos of IID’s earlier and present days.
The IID was created shortly after the Colorado River flooding that created the Salton Sea and the collapse of the California Development Co.
The district delivers water to 500,000 acres of farmland in the Valley, making it one of the most productive agricultural areas in the country as well as being the third largest public power provider in the state.
The resolution states the IID directors recognize the district’s 110-year record of public service and the impact it has on the region and the residents it serves.
The resolution also stated that the IID remains committed to keeping the lights on and the water flowing, while meeting the needs of its customers and the overall prosperity of the region.
—Michael Maresh, mmaresh@ivpressonline.com
