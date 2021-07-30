BRAWLEY
City purchases 12 new A/C units for city facilities
Brawley has purchased 12 new air conditioning units, which will be placed in city facilities where they are needed.
The Brawley City Council on July 20 unanimously approved the $80,750 purchase of the units.
The city’s wastewater treatment plant will be receiving three units, the teen center, senior center and administration building each will be receiving two units, and the water treatment plant, Elks building and the finance building will be receiving one unit apiece.
The units in the Elks building and the finance building needed immediate replacement, while the other 10 were purchased as backup for installed units considered to be in “near end of life” condition.
The finance building has three 5-ton air conditioning units, one of which has not been functional since June 21.
That unit is about 10 years old, and at the end of its useful life with obsolete parts, a council agenda report reads.
Since the beginning of July, the finance building has been shared with the library LAMBS staff, who are occupying the back office.
Both the front and back office A/C units are operating at full capacity to slightly cool the center offices in the building; however, those units and ducts are not installed and designed to fully cool the entire building, the agenda report read.
As for the Elks building, there is currently no air conditioning installed there.
“ And, if there is an air conditioner in that building, that makes that building that much more valuable to the youth and to the city,” Mayor Pro Tem Sam Couchman said as the council approved the purchase.
Alleged drug smuggler fails to appear in court
A 23-year-old woman accused of smuggling approximately 140 pounds of methamphetamine with another person failed to appear for her court date Friday morning.
Martha Torres, who was arrested in March, days after co-defendant Angel Francisco Uribe’s arrest, was scheduled for a preliminary examination at the courthouse.
Torres did not appear, and Judge Monica Lepe-Negrete issued a $100,000 warrant for her arrest.
The 23-year-old was taken into custody at 2 p.m. on March 31 at the Calexico east port of entry on Carr Road by Homeland Security Investigations agents.
Torres was released after posting $100,000 bail. The warrant issued Friday, however, caused Torres to forfeit the bail bond.
Torres’ attorney on Friday disclosed that Torres is not a U.S. citizen and resides in Mexico.
Torres is facing two counts of transporting or selling a controlled substance, and one count of possession of meth for sale.
Uribe is facing one count of transporting or selling a controlled substance, and one count of possession of meth for sale.
Uribe, whose city of residence was undisclosed, was arrested on the morning of March 11 at the Calexico west port of entry by HSI agents. He was 50 years old at the time of his arrest.
He was booked into county jail on $100,000 bail.
He posted bailed hours after his arrest. He appeared Friday morning at the courthouse here for a scheduled preliminary examination.
Uribe was granted a Marsden motion he filed, which is a motion to fire a court-appointed attorney.
Uribe’s examination was continued to Monday, with the addition of a confirmation of council to confirm his new attorney.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
CALEXICO
Pool tests positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced on Friday that another mosquito pool has tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE).
The mosquito pool was collected in Calexico on July 27 on Jasmine Street.
The department shared earlier this month that two mosquito pools had tested positive for SLE in the cities of El Centro and Imperial.
“ The finding of an additional mosquito pool with Saint Louis Encephalitis in Imperial County is an important reminder that we need to stay vigilant to prevent mosquito bites because they can transmit many diseases, such as SLE and West Nile virus,” Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday said.
There are no vaccines to prevent nor medications to treat SLE. Symptoms of SLE include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness. Severe neuro-invasive disease often involves encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and is more common in older adults.
For additional information visit www.icphd.org or the California Department of Public Health at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/SLE.aspx and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/sle/
— Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
