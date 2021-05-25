EL CENTRO
Crews begin SR-86 roadway improvements
Crews closed sidewalks and lanes on State Route 86 at the intersection of Adams Avenue and North Imperial Avenue Monday to begin work on a 1.5-mile road improvement project that is expected to continue for the next two to three months.
The project will cover the section of SR-86/Adams Avenue, just west of Wilson Street, to SR-86/North Imperial Avenue at Treshill Road. Construction will include sidewalk repairs, intersection treatments and thermoplastic striping and markings. Completion is anticipated in mid-August.
The lane and sidewalk closures at Adams and Imperial will continue daily from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. until Friday, according to Caltrans. Paving operations are expected to begin June 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and to continue on weekdays. That work will involve lane closures, temporary driveway and intersection closures along with daytime construction noise, Caltrans said.
One lane in each direction remain open during the work. Access to businesses will remain open. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to allow additional travel time.
Nighttime closures are anticipated in mid-June, Caltrans said. Details will be made available when the closures are scheduled.
Crews will mitigate construction noise and dust as much as possible. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in the work zone and to watch for highway workers and construction equipment.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
SALTON CITY
Agents seize 26 lbs. of meth
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents reported arresting a man traveling northbound on Highway 86 Saturday evening who allegedly was transported more than 26 pounds of meth.
According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident occurred about 7 p.m., when agents stopped a gray 2019 Toyota Camry traveling north on Highway 86. After a K-9 detection team alerted to the trunk of the vehicle, agents searched the vehicle’s trunk and discovered two battery boosters inside. The battery boosters contained packages with a white crystal-like substance inside. Agents found four more packages hidden inside a duffle bag located on the floor in the back seat.
The vehicle and the driver were transported to the Highway 86 checkpoint for further investigation. The package contents tested positive for methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver, a 35-year-old U.S. citizen, and held him for further processing.
The meth weighed 26.2 pounds, with an estimated value of $72,050.
El Centro Sector turned over the driver, the vehicle and the drugs to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Human smuggling attempt thwarted
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents stopped a man attempting to transport a group of 10 undocumented migrants Thursday afternoon, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.
The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m., when a man driving a white 2006 Ford F-350 utility vehicle and his passenger approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver and the passenger, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team reportedly alerted to the rear of the vehicle and referred them to secondary inspection.
During secondary inspection, agents checked the utility cargo box located in the rear of the vehicle. CBP said they discovered nine undocumented individuals locked inside, with no safety restraints, limited ventilation, and no way to free themselves from the inside.
Agents removed all the individuals, conducted welfare checks and determined that no one required any medical attention, the release said. Agents also determined the front passenger was also undocumented. All of the vehicle’s occupants, including the driver, were transported to El Centro Sector Centralized Processing Center for further processing.
The driver, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen, faces smuggling charges. The 10 undocumented individuals, all adults from Mexico, are being processed for removal under Title 42, CBP said.
CALEXICO
Border Patrol reports arrests of 3 sex offenders
El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents reported the arrests of three undocumented individuals with prior convictions for sexual offenses over the weekend, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release said.
The first incident occurred Saturday morning about 4:44 a.m., when the Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operators notified agents of two individuals who had illegally entered the United States. Agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station apprehended them 3.5 miles east of the Calexico port of entry.
Agents determined that the two adult men, both Mexican nationals, were undocumented and unlawfully present in the United States. They placed the men under arrest and transported them to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.
Records checks revealed one of the individuals, a 33-year-old, was previously convicted on Aug. 22, 2017, for rape/domestic violence in of Seattle and sentenced to 27 months in prison. Additionally, he had been removed by an immigration judge on March 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.
CBP said the second incident occurred about 5 a.m. Saturday, when RVSS operators notified agents of a group of four individuals who had illegally entered the United States. Calexico Station agents apprehended them 32 miles east of the Calexico port of entry.
The four were all Honduran nationals, none of whom had proper documentation to be in the United States. They were arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
Records checks revealed that one of them, a 29-year-old man, was previously convicted on Nov. 13, 2017, for sexual battery and served eight months in prison. Additionally, the man was previously removed by an immigration judge on Feb. 22, 2010, in Alexandria, La.
Per CBP, the third incident occurred Sunday about 9:15 p.m., when agents from the Indio Border Patrol Station observed a black Mercedes SUV in a known corridor for potential smuggling activity. Agents suspected the vehicle was being used for human smuggling and conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 10 and Jackson Street.
Agents approached the vehicle and discovered three undocumented individuals inside. Agents safely removed all three and conducted welfare checks. The male driver, who is an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, and the three Mexican nationals were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
CBP said records checks revealed that one of the smuggled individuals, a 28-year-old man, was previously convicted on Aug. 11, 2015, for a sex offense out of Washington County, Ore., and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Additionally, he was previously removed by an immigration judge on Jan. 31, 2017, out of Tacoma, Wash.
The three convicted felons in each incident will remain in federal custody pending criminal prosecution, CBP said.
OCOTILLO
Two women rescued in mountains
El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents successfully rescued two individuals Saturday afternoon, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.
The incident occurred about 3:50 p.m., when El Centro Sector received a distress call made from a woman who illegally crossed the international boundary in the mountains 23 miles west of Calexico. She reported she was with another woman who was injured and needed assistance. Agents in the area responded to the location to begin searching for the pair. El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, along with air support, also responded to the area to assist in the search.
BORSTAR agents located one of the subjects about 6 p.m. and backtracked the area to search for the injured subject. After a brief search, they found the second woman and determined she was in need of medical air evacuation. An air ambulance was requested and responded to the area but could not land due to the rugged terrain. BORSTAR agents began extracting the woman from the canyon to an alternate location in preparation for ground transport by emergency medical services.
The injured woman was then transferred to EMS where she was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment. Agents conducted a welfare check on the other woman and determined she did not need medical treatment.
Agents transported the uninjured woman, a 21-year-old Mexican national, to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing. She was subsequently expelled back to Mexico.
