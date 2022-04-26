Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 96F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 94F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.