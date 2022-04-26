INDIO
El Centro Sector agents seize nearly $663K in drugs in 2 busts
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four persons and seized nearly $663,000 in drugs in two separate events over the past weekend, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.
The first incident occurred on Saturday about 2:05 p.m., when a white 2004 Dodge Durango approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint and was referred to secondary inspection.
After a K-9 team alerted to the vehicle, agents inspected the interior and discovered a nightstand with a false compartment used to conceal drugs. Agents reportedly found 10 packages containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
The 29-year-old male driver, a U.S. citizen, was in alleged possession of 64 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $244,140.
The man, vehicle and meth were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The second incident occurred Sunday afternoon about 4 p.m., when agents conducting anti-smuggling operations performed a vehicle stop on a blue 2022 Honda Accord on Interstate 10 and Golf Center Parkway.
A Border Patrol K-9 detection team assisted in the vehicle stop and alerted to the rear area of the passenger side, the CBP release said. After an extensive search of the interior of the vehicle, agents reportedly discovered a large blanket concealing a duffel bag that contained several bundles wrapped in duct tape and electrical tape. The bundles contained blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl and five packages that tested positive for cocaine.
Agents also discovered a large amount of cash in the vehicle center console wrapped in a rubber band. The currency totaled $9,440.
The vehicle's occupants, all U.S. citizens, were in alleged possession of 12.2 pounds of cocaine and 13.5 pounds of fentanyl pills with a combined estimated street value of $418,810.
The subjects, vehicle, money and drugs were turned over to local law enforcement authorities, the release said.
OCOTILLO
Sex offender caught in mountains
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented migrant with a prior sexual offense conviction Sunday night, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release said.
Agents reportedly encountered the individual about 9:21 p.m. near the mountains of the Jacumba Wilderness region, 0.5 mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border, the release said. The individual transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for follow-up.
Record checks revealed the subject had extensive criminal convictions and immigration history, including a previous conviction for a sexual offense with time served in jail. The subject also previously was ordered to be removed from the United States.
U.S. Border Patrol will process all the individuals accordingly.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.