VALLEY BRIEFS: Gang member arrested after crossing

CALEXICO
Gang member arrested crossing
El Centro Sector Border Patrol announced the arrest of an undocumented migrant Wednesday who turned out to be a Sureño gang member.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release issued Thursday, agents apprehended Jose De Jesus GAONA, 35, shortly after he illegally cross into Calexico. He was taken to El Centro Sector Processing Center for follow-up.
Records checks reportedly revealed GAONA has an extensive criminal and immigration history, including a prior conviction for participation in a criminal street gang in Lodi, Calif., and multiple re-entries after deportation. He was previously ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge.
The press release said U.S. Border Patrol will process GAONA “accordingly,” which in the case of previously removed persons with criminal backgrounds often means federal prosecution.
COUNTY
CHP among 12 state agencies stepping up traffic enforcement this weekend
The California Highway Patrol announced Thursday it has partnered with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and state police agencies for a collective traffic safety campaign.
CHP said the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign is giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”
Speeding violations will be the target of law enforcement in California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming beginning today through Sunday.
“Excessive speed and unsafe driving are a threat to everyone on the roadway,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “The CHP and our allied state partners will be out in force this weekend with the common goal of saving lives through speed enforcement.”
The speed enforcement campaign follows a significant increase in speed-related incidents and traffic fatalities in 2020. In California last year, more than 500 people were killed and more than 57,000 others were injured in crashes caused by unsafe speed. Also last year, CHP officers issued more than 28,000 speeding citations to motorists driving in excess of 100 MPH – and 9,300 more during the first four months of 2021.
“Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a legal, safe speed,” Ray said.
In addition to speed, officers will be looking for seatbelt and child safety seat violations, evidence of distracted driving, and driving under the influence.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
BRAWLEY
Building burglarized
A building located in the 4000 block of Seybert Road was broken into on Wednesday afternoon, according to county scanner traffic.
A reporting party contacted Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at 5:40 p.m. and said he saw two men come out of the west door of the building 10 minutes earlier.
The two men reportedly left in a faded, light gray Nissan Altima.
The caller said he did not know if anything was taken from the building. He also didn’t know if this incident was related to an eviction that happened Tuesday at the location.
Two ICSO deputies arrived at the scene and determined the incident to be a burglary, activity logs said. No additional information was provided.
EL CENTRO
Piece of clothes dryer found in parking lot
The top of a commercial clothing dryer was found in the back parking lot of Burgers & Beer on North Imperial Avenue Wednesday night, El Centro Police Department call logs said.
A reporting party found the piece, which reportedly still had a coin box with change inside of it and contacted ECPD about 7:50 p.m.
An ECPD officer arrived at the scene, and discovered the part was from Speed Queen brand dryer and had a legible serial number.
The piece was taken into ECPD as found property to be destroyed.
CALEXICO
Council celebrates resident’s 90th birthday
The Calexico City Council celebrated the 90th birthday of long-time resident Margarita Solis Wednesday.
The council made a proclamation recognizing Solis’ birthday, and all council members personally wished her a happy birthday.
“And many more years filled with health and happiness in the company of her loved ones,” the proclamation reads. “[She] has often shared that she has lived a beautiful life in Calexico and wouldn’t have lived anywhere else.”
Solis, who sat in the audience alongside her family, accepted the proclamation, and posed for a photo with Mayor Rosie Arreola-Fernandez.
Solis has been a Calexico resident for 70 years.
She was born in Placentia, Calif., in 1931 and grew up in Mexicali. She was the only one of her siblings born in the United States.
Solis married in 1949, and moved to Calexico in 1951. She enjoyed shopping at stores such as California Market, Cook’s and Super Shopping Market.
She and her husband traveled to Salinas for many years, following the agricultural runs.
Solis raised eight children, who all graduated from Calexico High School. She was a stay-at-home mom who also helped raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She has a total of 18 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Solis reportedly enjoys cooking and gardening, and makes tamales and buñuelos during the holidays to share with those she loves.
—Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
CPUC power order includes geothermal mandate
Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday the California Public Utility Commission adopted a procurement order requiring utilities to bring 11,500 megawatts of power online.
The amount includes 1,000 MW required by 2026 with attributes that effectively designate it all for new geothermal capacity.
This procurement decision follows the Imperial County Board of Supervisors ratification of a letter to CPUC President Marybel Batjer last week in support of a proposal that addresses mid-term reliability.
For more than seven years the county has been working for a geothermal energy procurement mandate, through both the legislative process and CPUC process.
“This is a tremendous win for Imperial (County), but also for this commission,” said District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley. “We now have a path for putting new geothermal online and the accompanying brine that will allow us to recover lithium.”
Kelley said the hard work remains, which includes permitting and financial incentives to make the Lithium Valley a reality.
—Michael Maresh, mmaresh@ivpressonline.com
