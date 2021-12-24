OCOTILLO
Guatemalan man rescued in Jacumba Wilderness
U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued a man in the Jacumba Wilderness region Tuesday evening, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release said.
According to that release, local dispatch notified El Centro Station at 7:15 p.m. regarding a person in distress within the Jacumba Wilderness. Agents were given GPS coordinates for the individual's the last known location.
Agents in the area who responded reportedly found the lost man, a 44-year-old citizen of Guatemala, two miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. After agents confirmed he did not require medical assistance, they verified he was in the United States illegally.
They took him into custody and transported him to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be further medically evaluated and processed accordingly, the release said.
Since Oct. 1, El Centro Sector Border Patrol has rescued 66 individuals who were lost, in distress, or abandoned by smugglers, the release said.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
