IMPERIAL
Head injury victim died of heart attack, brother says
A man who died Monday at El Centro Regional Medical Center after being found unconscious with a head injury in a driveway of the 400 block of Neckel Road actually died from a heart attack, according to a family member.
Russel Reeves left his job at Western Mesquite Mines early Monday about 8:15 a.m. after he reportedly began feeling ill, according to a family member who identified himself as his brother, Jarrad Reeves.
Jarrad Reeves said Russel took about two steps from his pickup after arriving home when he apparently collapsed and hit the back of his head, resulting in the head injury.
Jarrad Reeves said it was his younger brother Reggie who found Russel.
A previous report in this newspaper indicated the victim was possibly named “Orozco,” which Jarrad Reeves said was actually was the name of the Imperial Police officer who responded to the scene.
Scanner traffic and Imperial County Sheriff Office activity logs indicated Imperial County Fire Department Engine 8 was dispatched about 9:48 a.m. for medical aid in reference to a man who was found lying on the driveway of a residence at 493 Neckel Road.
The record of the dispatch referred to a “man down” who is “possibly intoxicated” and “bleeding from the back of the head. Appears he hit his head on the concrete.”
The Imperial Police officer arrived at the scene at 9:54 a.m. and reported that the man, since identified as Russel Reeves, was cold to the touch. He began administering CPR.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:57 a.m. and took over administering CPR.
The man was transported at 10:32 a.m. to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
Jarrad Reeves emphasized alcohol was not a factor in his brother’s death.
SALTON CITY
New Dollar General opens
Dollar General announced it has opened a new store at 2110 Service Road.
The company said the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Agents intercept meth at checkpoint
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman and two men who allegedly attempted to smuggle methamphetamine through the immigration checkpoint Thursday morning, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release said.
The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m., when a white Kia Optima approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. Agents directed the vehicle to the secondary inspection area, where a K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle.
Agents discovered three packages of suspected narcotics inside of a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle. The contents of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.
Agents arrested the woman and two adult male passengers – all U.S. citizens -- and held them for further processing.
The total weight of the methamphetamine was 2.39 pounds with an estimated value of $6,572.
El Centro Sector turned over the driver, the passengers, the vehicle, and the meth to the Imperial County Border Crimes Suppression Team, the release said.
EL CENTRO
Man accused of unruly behavior at two businesses
El Centro Police Department arrested a man for trespassing Wednesday after he allegedly posted himself near the entrance of the ampm at 398 Aurora Drive and was yelling at the customers as they went in and out.
Radio logs described the man as a white male adult about 25 to 30 years old who was wearing green shorts and no shirt. The logs indicate he was under the influence.
The report says an officer advised him of a potential trespassing charge about 9:42 a.m., at which point the man left northbound on Fourth Street. However, ECPD received another call soon after the officer had left reporting that the man had returned and resumed yelling at customers.
Police returned to the scene and arrested the man. He was transported to the police station, where he was released from custody.
Logs said charges were to be filed.
The same fellow was reported later in the day at the Jack in the Box restaurant at 666 N. Imperial Ave. A passerby said the man was exposing is buttocks. Another reporting party said the man exposed his penis to customers at the restaurant.
Police responded to the restaurant and spoke to the man, who denied exposing himself. He was advised to leave and reportedly complied.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.