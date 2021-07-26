EL CENTRO
IID board scheduled to discuss new general counsel
The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will be conducting a closed-session meeting Tuesday to discuss a possible replacement for retiring General Counsel Frank Oswalt.
Oswalt informed the board months ago he was retiring to his next phase in life, saying the passing of former General Manager Kevin Kelley got him thinking about his own mortality.
Under direction of the IID Board of Directors and general manager, the general counsel plans, organizes, coordinates and controls the operations, activities and functions of the legal department.
The counsel develops and administers a comprehensive legal services program for the district, provides legal advice and professional legal services to the board and district management staff, coordinates district legal matters for the board and management staff; and oversees the selection and work of outside attorneys.
The attorney must have a law degree from a recognized educational institution and 10 years of increasingly responsible legal experience in the practice of civil administrative law and civil litigation defense.
This includes five years of supervision or management of litigation functions in a public agency setting.
The attorney must have a working familiarity with water, labor, energy and/or natural resource law, preferably in a public agency setting or in advising public agencies.
