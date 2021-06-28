SAN DIEGO
Imperial County man gets 18 months for mail theft
A 33-year-old Imperial County resident was sentenced Monday in federal court to 18 months in prison for mail theft and possession of stolen mail.
Theodore Bennett pleaded guilty in December 2020, admitting that on four different occasions in the summer of 2020, he pried open at least 94 post office boxes with a flathead screwdriver and pry bar at post offices in San Diego and Imperial counties.
According to his plea agreement, Bennett stole dozens of pieces of mail containing credit cards plus $6,500 in checks that belonged to individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. They included stimulus checks issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
At the time of his arrest, law enforcement agents discovered hundreds of pieces of stolen mail in Bennett’s possession, including the stolen stimulus checks.
Bennett was eventually linked to at least three post office break-ins in the Southern District of California.
“Every American has the right to receive every piece of mail sent to them,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman.
Grossman said when mail is stolen, particularly envelopes containing desperately needed income during a pandemic, the impact on victims can be devastating and urged residents when seeing someone raiding a mailbox or notice suspicious activity involving the mail, to immediately report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and local law enforcement.
“Our office will vigorously investigate and prosecute these matters with our law enforcement partners,” he said.
“Postal inspectors work aggressively to combat mail theft,” said Eric Shen, acting inspector in charge of the Los Angeles Division. “In collaboration with U.S. Border Patrol Agents and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, we were able to prevent countless others from being victimized by this individual, who could have caused even more financial damage and personal inconvenience.”
—Michael Maresh, mmaresh@ivpressonline.com
CALIPATRIA
Brawley man dies in weekend collision
A 60-year-old Brawley man died Saturday afternoon when he and another Brawley resident collided at an intersection southeast of Calipatria.
California Highway Patrol said the other driver, Shefner Larnell Moore, 54, has been placed under arrest for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter as a result of the crash.
Moore reportedly was headed west on Albright Road, east of State Route 115, in a 2012 Ford Fusion when he met the fatal victim’s 2006 Ford F-250 headed south on SR-115.
For reasons still under investigation, CHP said both vehicles collided within the intersection, causing the pickup to overturn.
The pickup driver died at the scene. Moore was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center via REACH where he is being treated for his injuries.
CHP said no other vehicles were involved, and the incident remains under investigation.
EL CENTRO
City alters Aquatic Center hours
Due to excessive heat, the city of El Centro is revising the weekend hours for Family Swim Days at its Aquatic Center.
Effective immediately, Family Swim Days hours for Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Family Swim Days hours for Tuesday through Thursday are noon to 3 p.m.
The new hours will remain in effect until further notice. All days and times are subject to change due to programming and inclement weather/heat, the city said.
For more information about the El Centro Aquatic Center, visit @ElCentroAquaticCenter on Facebook and Instagram and the city’s website at www.cityofelcentro.org, or call (760) 335-4550.
STATE
CARB conducting public Zoom meeting today on clean transportation
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is inviting the public to participate in a virtual listening session today regarding what the state is doing to increase equitable access to clean transportation through the Advanced Clean Cars regulations, available incentive programs for cars and charging, and workforce development.
CARB said the meeting is an opportunity to share with staff questions, thoughts, experiences and suggestions on how CARB can help individual residents and communities get better access to cleaner transportation options that fit their needs.
The panel of state officials scheduled to participate include Tyson Eckerle, deputy director, Zero Emission Vehicle Market Development, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz); Marissa Williams, manager, Light Duty Vehicle Regulations Section, Sustainable Transportation Communities Division, CARB; Raquel Leon, air pollution specialist, Mobile Source Control Division, CARB; Mark Wenzel, manager, Advanced Vehicle Infrastructure Office, California Energy Commission, and Larry Rillera, air pollution specialist, Transportation Policy and Analysis Office, California Energy Commission.
The join the meeting by phone, call (214) 765-0479 and (888) 278-0296 and use the passcode 623913, For Spanish, call (888) 363-4734 and use the passcode 5145736.
Join the meeting online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81987418862.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.