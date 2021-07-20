VALLEY BRIEFS: Man killed in June 14 police shooting identified

CALEXICO
Man killed in June 14 police shooting identified
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 65-year-old man killed in an officer-involved shooting here June 14.
ICSO said Manuel Rojas Barajas’ identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, which occurred Monday.
Barajas’ death occurred after he was reportedly involved in a stabbing incident at the intersection of Third Street and Paulin Avenue.
CPD officers who responded to the scene about 6:11 p.m. reportedly found a victim with a laceration and Barajas’ holding a knife that was tethered to his wrist.
A statement issued by the department at the time of the incident said an officer ordered Barajas to drop the knife, but he refused. An unidentified CPD officer reportedly shot Barajas, who was then rendered aid.
Barajas was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center via Calexico Fire Department Ambulance. He died at the hospital.
His last known address was in Calexico, according to the release.
CPD said the officers on the scene were not injured, and the officer who shot the subject was placed on administrative leave.
All officers on the scene reportedly were wearing their department-issued body cameras, and the cameras were on.
ICSO is conducting the criminal investigation into the incident, while CPD is leading the internal investigation.
Agents retrieve woman from canal
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector rescued a woman who was at risk of drowning in the All-American Canal Sunday morning.
A release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident occurred about 9 a.m., when agents apprehended a group of four undocumented migrants. The group informed the agents they had left a woman behind in the canal. Agents responded to the location and heard the woman yelling for help. Agents were able to climb down the berm and waded through the vegetation to reach her. Agents were able to pull her out of the canal.
Agents assessed the woman and determined no further immediate medical attention was needed. All five of the migrants were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for follow-up.
COUNTY
Recall election workers needed
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is looking for help for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.
The Elections Department is seeking election workers, poll workers and inspectors. Compensation for poll workers is $100 per day and $110 per day for inspectors.
To qualify as an election worker, an applicant must be one of the following:
· A registered voter in California
· A legal permanent resident of the United States
· A high school student 16 or older with a 2.5 GPA and with teacher and parent permission
Selected poll workers must attend a two- to three-hour training class. A stipend will be paid for attending the mandatory training class.
To apply, please visit www.elections.ImperialCounty.org to download an application or call (442) 265-1060 for more information.
— Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
IID board to recognize linemen
The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors is expected to approve a resolution today acknowledging July 10 as Lineman Appreciation Day.
The day serves an occasion for IID to express its appreciation to its linemen, power troubleshooters and all other line construction employees for their dedication to the trade.
The day also continues to tell the story of the trade and serve as an invitation for education, career seekers, community-based organizations, students and workers to learn more about this work and the career opportunities through the California-certified apprenticeship program.
—Michael Maresh, mmaresh@ivpressonline.com
