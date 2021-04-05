VALLEY BRIEFS: Molina honors four local women

EL CENTRO
Molina honors four local women
Four Imperial Valley women were honored recently for their commitment to serving disadvantaged populations and improving health equity.
Angelica Peña, Blanca E. Morales, Martha Cardenas-Singh and Sombra Chaney were recognized as Community Champions through the MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of California.
Each honoree received a trophy and $5,000 grant to pay forward to the non-profit organization of their choice. They were recognized at Bucklin Park in El Centro on March 31.
Peña, of El Centro, began in public service by volunteering with the Imperial County Office of Education’s after-school programs for at-risk children. In her current role as a social work counselor for the San Diego Regional Center, she is involved in countless efforts to better her community.
Peña has cofounded multiple fundraising programs, which include fighting childhood cancer, delivering meals to individuals recovering from COVID-19, and coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts. In addition, she was involved in the “No Child Left Behind” and “Preschool for All” movements throughout the state of California for 22 years. Her grant will be donated to Dancing for a Dream Foundation Inc.
Calexico’s Morales emigrated from Mexicali when she was 6 years old and learned social responsibility at a young age. As an 18-year-old single mother, she established Southern California Physician Services, which provides specialized patient financial services to hospitals and medical practices.
Morales has prioritized improving quality of life for people throughout Imperial County by helping provide comprehensive primary and specialty health care, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. In June 2017, she co-founded the Calexico Wellness Center, a non-profit clinic with the mission of maintaining good health through education, fitness, and a lifelong commitment to wellness. Blanca’s grant will be donated to Calexico Wellness Center.
El Centro City Councilwoman Cardenas-Singh is a lifelong resident of Imperial County, where she has dedicated her career to improving the lives of disadvantaged populations. As a councilwoman, she focuses on systemic changes related to health and economic justice, youth recreation, and community engagement. As treasurer of Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic, she raised $75,000 to help fund the “Meals to Heal Program,” which translated to over 14,000 meals in the last eight months.
As president of MANA de Imperial Valley, Cardenas-Singh has volunteered more than 1,000 hours to help fund and develop career pathways for young women, raising thousands of dollars in scholarships. She will donate her grant to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Imperial County.
Chaney, of Calexico, gears every aspect of her career toward making a positive difference. As the community outreach coordinator at El Centro Regional Medical Center, she provides exceptional assistance to everyone with whom she interacts. When she is not working, Chaney is volunteering at the El Centro Community Center and caring for elders who need help at home.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she led the center’s efforts in organizing sanitary necessities, along with supporting the mental health and wellness of members. She has touched the lives of countless individuals with her skills, knowledge, and unwavering passion to serve others. Chaney’s grant will be donated to Southeastern California Conference of Seventh-Day Adventist.
“The four incredible honorees have displayed their dedication to improving the comprehensive health and well-being of their neighbors in Imperial County,” said Abbie Totten, plan president of Molina Healthcare of California. “Molina is pleased to celebrate these selfless and deserving individuals. We know the grants will further empower the missions of the community organizations selected.”
Eastbound I-8 closure postponed to Tuesday
Tonight’s scheduled closure on eastbound Interstate 8 between Forrester Road and State Route 86/Fourth Street has been canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday.
Construction crews will close all lanes on eastbound I-8 from Forrester Road to SR-86/Fourth Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install falsework. One lane of westbound I-8 will also be closed during this time with the remaining westbound lanes open to traffic.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at Forrester Road and travel north to Evan Hewes Highway east to SR-86/Fourth Street south to the I-8 connector.
The recommended detour maps for the full interchange closure can be found at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/current-projects/i8-imp-interchange.
Access to businesses and medical facilities will continue via the detour.
The closure is part of the I-8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project that began construction in spring 2020.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speeds, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
WINTERHAVEN
Service restored to most TDS customers
Telecommunications provider TDS Telecom announced today all areas of its service footprint in Winterhaven have had services restored over the weekend.
Company spokesman Mike Wanta said a select number of business customers still need restoration, which the company expects to complete this week.
A March 18 fire at the company’s network hub in Winterhaven disrupted services for 148 residential and 44 business customers in the community.
COUNTY
Metallic balloons and power lines still don’t mix, IID warns
Imperial Irrigation District is reminding ratepayers to avoid releasing metallic balloons made of Mylar following an incident Monday in the Coachella Valley.
IID said 876 customers in the Indio area were without power for about 45 minutes starting around 2:15 p.m., when Mylar balloons came into contact with an energized power line.
The metallic coating on these balloons conducts electricity and can cause a short circuit or power surge when in contact with power lines, IID said. This can lead to large-scale power outages, melting of electrical wires, and fires, leading to possible injuries and property damage. In addition, outages caused by balloons can result in significant inconvenience for residents and businesses, the utility added.
To reduce the risk of outages and potential injury, IID suggests the following tips to safely and properly handle Mylar balloons:
Never release a Mylar balloon outdoors.
Keep Mylar balloons away from power lines.
Use balloon weights.
Never use metallic ribbons with metallic balloons.
Always deflate metallic balloons and dispose of them properly when no longer in use.
In the event a metallic balloon has contacted a power line, keep at least 20 feet distance and call IID at (800) 303-7756.
Always assume power lines are energized.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
