VALLEY BRIEFS: MS-13 gang member arrested

SALTON CITY
MS-13 gang member arrested
An undocumented migrant from El Salvador arrested by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Thursday afternoon proved to be an MS-13 gang member, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.
The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m., when an agent assigned to the Indio Station performed a vehicle stop on a 2005 Honda Odyssey near the intersection of Spa Road and Hot Mineral Spa Road.
The agent performed an immigration inspection on both driver and passenger of the vehicle. The driver said he was a U.S. citizen and presented a valid passport. The passenger, however, said he was a citizen of El Salvador and admitted to being illegally present in the United States.
The driver was arrested and transported to the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint for further processing. The passenger was arrested and transported to the El Centro Station Centralized Processing Center for immigration and criminal history screening.
The driver was booked under 8 USC 1324 (alien smuggling) and released. The vehicle was seized by El Centro Sector, the CBP release said.
The 33-year-old passenger is a self-admitted MS-13 gang member, CBP reported. The gang member is being held in federal custody pending removal back to El Salvador.
OCOTILLO
Border Patrol rescues 3 in separate incidents
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents reportedly rescued three undocumented migrants with 24 hours’ time near the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.
The first incident occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, when El Centro Sector Communications Dispatch notified El Centro Station agents of a distress call made by an individual who had crossed the international boundary between Mexico and the United States in the mountainous region 22 miles west of Calexico.
The man called 911 and stated he was lost and injured. Agents in the area responded to the location and began a search. A helicopter unit also responded to the call and assisted in the search.
Agents found the man, a Mexican national, about 2:38 p.m. and provided him with water.
The second incident occurred Monday about 8:46 a.m., when El Centro Sector Communications Dispatch notified El Centro Station agents of a distress call made by an individual who was also lost. Agents found the man, another Mexican national, about 9:38 a.m. and provided him with water.
The third incident occurred Monday about 10:35 a.m., when El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch notified El Centro Station, that they had received information from San Diego Sectors’ FOB of a man lost and in distress in the mountains approximately 22 miles west of Calexico.
Agents found this third Mexican national about 10:51 a.m. and provided him with water.
All three rescued men were assessed, and no medical attention was required, the release said. They were transported to the El Centro Processing Center and remain in federal custody pending removal back to Mexico.
EL CENTRO
ECPD drone meetings scheduled
El Centro Police Department will be holding public meetings on Zoom Wednesday and on April 24 to discuss plans for its new unmanned aerial system using drones.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting ID is 867 0641 7100. The passcode is 108070.
The meeting on April 24 will run from 2 to 3 p.m. The meeting ID is 820 2917 1999. The passcode is 700785.
City announces community cleanup event
El Centro’s next community cleanup event will be held from 8 a.m. and noon CR&R, 599 E. Main St., the city announced.
Items that may be dropped off are furniture such as sofa beds, couches, tables; yard waste, large appliances, and televisions.
All loads must be covered or they will not be accepted.
This event is open to El Centro residents only. Participants must show a proof of residency.
For more information, contact CR&R Services at (760) 482-5656.
NILAND
SR-111 lane closures planned through Friday
Caltrans announced Monday that crews have extended the temporary roadway for State Route 111 at Davis and Gillespie roads, about five miles northwest of Niland, and have closed one lane of the highway in this area through Friday for pavement work.
Workers with flags will be in place to direct traffic one direction at a time onto the open lane as crews complete paving operations and tie in the ends of the extended roadway. The lane closure is expected to slow traffic movement and motorists may experience delays, Caltrans said.
Both lanes of traffic are expected to open on the extended temporary roadway Friday evening.
The speed limit through the construction zone has been reduced to 55 mph. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in the area and to watch for highway workers and construction equipment.
The work is part of an emergency project to mitigate a naturally occurring geyser that has existed since 1953. The geyser/mud pot has been moving toward SR-111 since 2016. The rate of movement has increased, and the geyser has already encroached the railroad right of way impacting Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Caltrans continues coordination with local, state, and other partners for this mitigation and implemented this emergency project in 2019. For safety reasons, there is no access to the mud pot and public visits to the site are prohibited.
Visit the project webpage at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/current-projects/SR111-NilandGeyser
COUNTY
Water management field day postponed
University of California Cooperation Extension Imperial County announced Monday that due to the lack of registrations it has postponed the Agronomic Crops & Irrigation Water Management Field Day originally scheduled for April 22 on Zoom.
UCCE said a new flyer and agenda will be sent out at a later time.
CALEXICO
Paisas gang member arrested
A 41-year-old man arrested by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Sunday evening turned out to be affiliated with a Mexican criminal gang, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release reported.
The incident occurred about 10:54 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station apprehended the undocumented migrant approximately 18 miles east of the Calexico port of entry. He was transported to the El Centro Processing Center for immigration and criminal history screening.
Records checks revealed the man is a documented Paisas gang member with a criminal history. His multiple felony convictions in Los Angeles and Imperial counties include grand theft, robbery, evasion and re-entry of a deported felon. He had been sentenced to more than eight years’ incarceration for these crimes, CBP said.
Additionally, an immigration judge formally ordered him removed back to Mexico on Aug. 10, 2004.
As a convicted felon, the gang member faces a charge under 8 USC § 1326 (re-entry after deportation), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, CBP said. He will be held in federal custody pending proceedings.
