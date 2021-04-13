VALLEY BRIEFS: MS-13 gang member arrested

Today

Sunny early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High 89F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 58F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.