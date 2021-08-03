CALEXICO
One dead after two-vehicle collision
A female occupant died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Willoughby and Dogwood roads.
Additional information about the dead victim was not available.
The collision involved a maroon Jeep Compass and a white pickup truck, a California Highway Patrol traffic incident report said.
A caller notified 911 about two vehicles in a canal at Willoughby and Dogwood at 3:36 p.m., according to county scanner traffic.
An Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the scene about 3:40 p.m. to find the vehicles in the water. The Jeep reportedly was completely submerged with people inside.
The deputy reported there were three to four persons inside the Jeep, but that number had not been confirmed as a press time.
By 3:43 p.m., all the occupants of the pickup were out of the water.
The deceased victim was found in the water by 4:08 p.m. about a half mile west of the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A deputy coroner arrived two minutes later.
By 4:12 p.m., all occupants of the Jeep were out of the canal.
Prior to the county Sheriff’s Office dive team arriving, a county firefighter went into the water and attempted to clear the Jeep, which was fully submerged in 4 feet of water, per the incident report.
—Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
SALTON CITY
Border Patrol agents catch up with evasive drug suspect
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen early Saturday morning for attempting to smuggle fentanyl through an immigration checkpoint, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release said.
The incident occurred about 4:35 a.m., when a blue 2012 Ford Fusion approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. The vehicle was directed to the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
The driver did not comply and continued to drive north on Highway 86. Agents responded by pursuing the vehicle and attempting to stop it. The driver failed to comply and reportedly continued to evade the agents by driving off the road. The vehicle finally became disabled at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Cedar Avenue.
Agents found the vehicle and as they approached, they noticed the driver attempting to flee the immediate area on foot. Agents arrested the driver immediately and searched the vehicle. Agents discovered a plastic bag on the passenger seat containing pills labeled M30. The contents of the bag tested positive for fentanyl.
The 34-year-old man allegedly was smuggling approximately 22 grams of fentanyl with an estimated value of $3,300.00.
The driver was transported to Highway 86 checkpoint for further processing.
The man, vehicle and drugs were turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
IMPERIAL
Rehearsals for IVC Master Chorale Class begin Aug. 16
Rehearsals for Imperial Valley College Master Chorale Fall season will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 16.
They will be held this semester at Pioneers Museum, 373 Aten Road, with convenient free parking. The class, MUS 802 — Community Chorus for Older Adults — is non-credit with no registration cost.
The class is also available for college credit. IVC fees apply.
The chorale will be preparing for its Oct. 10 show, “The Winning of Imperial Valley as Told in Song and Story,” The show will be held at Pioneers Museum.
Later in the semester, the chorale will be rehearsing for its “Christmas Songfest,” which will feature Christmas favorites plus “Handel’s Messiah” with the Imperial Valley Symphony. The concert will be held at Christ Community Church in El Centro on Dec. 2.
The chorale class is designed for adults who have an interest in singing. The course will help in identifying and examining personal interest and aptitudes in music to enhance mental acuity and creativity, as well as appreciation of the arts.
For more information, contact Denny Lang at (760) 791-6056 or by email at denny_dennis @yahoo.com.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.