BRAWLEY
One dead, four hurt in two-vehicle collision
One person was declared dead at the scene and four others were hospitalized following a two-vehicle, head-on collision Friday night on east Highway 78 heading toward Glamis, county scanner traffic stated.
Three of the four injured were airlifted for medical treatment, while the fourth was transported via ambulance to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.
A 1-year-old and an 11-year-old were flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center in the Inland Empire region. Specifics about the other victims was not available, other than one of the drivers was a woman.
Makes and models of the vehicles were not available as of press time.
California Highway Patrol requested assistance from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office about 8:48 p.m. in reference to a head-on collision on Highway 78 east of Green Road near the Highline Canal.
The initial report said there were five injured, one of whom was possibly dead.
An AMR ambulance arrived at the scene about 9:10 p.m. By that time, Imperial County Fire Department personnel declared one person at the scene dead.
A deputy coroner was dispatched approximately 9:16 p.m., ICSO activity logs said.
The injured had all been cleared from the scene by 10:18 p.m.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
EL CENTRO
LGBT Resource Center organizes free outreach event at Aquatic Center
The city’s Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., will be open to the public free of charge from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 13.
The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center said it has secured funding to share information related to several local, state and federal programs to the population of Imperial County. The center said it arranged for the free pool access to encourage families and individuals to learn more about these opportunities.
“ This will be an opportunity for families and individuals to escape the heat of summer, spend time with family and friends in a safe and fun environment and learn about many of the services and support that are available in the wake of COVID and the issues it has caused in all our lives,” the LGBT Resource Center said in a release.
Agencies that will be participating in the event include:
● Sure Helpline Center
● Imperial County Tobacco Education Project
● Spread the Love Charity
● Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program / ACE PLUS and Rising Stars
● WomenHaven, A Center for Family Solutions
● Planned Parenthood Pacific Southwest
● Planned Parenthood Action Fund
● IVROP Community Foundation
● El Centro Aquatic Center
In addition to the listed agencies the evening will also include live music performed by the local bands Nonverbal Expression and Docta Groove.
Those with questions about the event may call (760) 592-4066 or email v.pollizzi@ivlgbtcenter.com .
— Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
