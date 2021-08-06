BRAWLEY
Six-hour closure at Cattle Call Park Saturday
A portion of Cattle Call Park will be closed off between 6 a.m. and noon today for an event.
Best S.T.E.P. Forward, a Calipatria-based program for children who are differently-abled, will be holding its soap box derby event at the park at that time.
The Brawley City Council unanimously approved the six-hour closure at its July 20 meeting.
The west half of the park, from the downward entrance slope to the horse stables, will be open, while the east half of the park, from the horse stables to the exit upward slope, will be barricaded off.
Traffic will be allowed to enter the park as usual, but will have to exit the park through the same entrance. Best S.T.E.P. Forward volunteers and AmeriCorps members will be doing traffic control.
The event will feature approximately 20 soap box cars.
In a series of races, the cars will travel down the exit slope of the park toward the finish line, which will be just before the horse stables.
Each car will consist of a team of three. Stoppers will be used to ensure the model cars do not roll down the hill before given the green light.
Permitted vendors will be located inside Rotary Park.
EL CENTRO
Man arrested for possession of child porn
A 25-year-old El Centro man was arrested Thursday afternoon for possession of child pornography, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Kevin Martinez at approximately 1:30 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of West Olive Avenue.
Martinez was subsequently booked into county jail on $10,000 bail on suspicion of possession of more than 600 images of minors personally engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.
CALEXICO
Man arrested on warrant
A 29-year-old San Jose man was arrested Thursday at the west port of entry on an open felony warrant, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office arrest records said.
Deputy U.S. marshals arrested Jose Plaza approximately 11 a.m.
Plaza was booked into Imperial County Jail without bail for the warrant, which was issued for a parole violation.
In addition to that warrant, Plaza was found to have two other open warrants against him, one for a felony and the other a misdemeanor. The second felony warrant carried $150,000 bail.
City to host Summer Splash event
The Calexico Recreation Department will be hosting an end-of-summer Summer Splash event from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Crummett Park on Dool Avenue.
The event will consist of games and Slip and Slides. The Calexico Fire Department will be doing a water spray for persons in attendance. There will be free ice pops for the first 150 people.
The event is sponsored by the Imperial Irrigation District.
IMPERIAL
Market Days season schedule announced
The city of Imperial on Wednesday announced the Imperial Market Days 2021-2022 four-event season schedule.
The season will begin Oct. 23 with the Fiesta De Los Muertos and conclude April 23 with Colorfest. All events will take place downtown.
“We hope the community will join us for a much-needed evening out Oct. 23,” Imperial Assistant City Manager Alexis L. Brown said at Wednesday’s Imperial City Council meeting.
The complete schedule of Market Days events is as follows:
•Fiesta De Los Muertos, 5 to 10 p.m., Oct. 23
•Christmas in a Small Town, 3 to 9 p.m., Dec. 11
•Blues, Brews and BBQ, 5 to 10 p.m., Feb. 26
•Colorfest, 5 to 10 p.m., April 23
In addition to the Market Days event, the city will again be holding its annual Parade of Lights on Dec. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
—Vincent Osuna
COUNTY
Candidate filing for Seeley and Winterhaven county water districts extended
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has announced the candidate filing period for two districts included in the Nov. 2 Consolidated General Election have been extended.
The extensions apply to the four-year terms of the Seeley County Water District 3 directors and the Winterhaven County Water District 2 directors.
Pursuant to Election Code Subsection 10516, if a declaration of candidacy for any incumbent elective officer of a district is not filed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 6, any person other than the incumbent has until 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 to file a declaration of candidacy for the elective office.
Eligible candidates wishing to submit a candidate’s statement of qualifications must do so at the time their declaration of candidacy is filed. A statement of qualifications is a statement of up to 200 words from the candidate that is included in the Voter’s Information Guide. Filing a statement of qualifications is not mandatory for candidacy.
Declaration of candidacy forms may be obtained through the Imperial County Registrar of Voters’ Office located at 940 W. Main Street, El Centro.
Interested candidates are advised to contact Jane Hurtado via email at janehurtado@co.imperial.ca.us or by calling (442) 265-1070 to make an appointment.
WESTMORLAND
Man arrested for meth smuggling
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents on Friday arrested 65-year-old man who allegedly attempted to smuggle methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint.
According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the lawfully admitted permanent U.S. resident was smuggling approximately 30.28 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $83,270.
The incident reportedly occurred about 6:40 a.m., when a white 1986 Ford F-150 pickup approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. The agent in primary inspection referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection due to a pre-primary Border Patrol K-9 alert.
During secondary inspection, agents reportedly found 30 bundles wrapped in brown tape in two toolboxes. The contents of the bundles tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.
The man, vehicle and drugs were later turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the release said.
—Tom Bodus
