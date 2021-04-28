VALLEY BRIEFS: Recall petitioners can still withdraw signatures

Petty Officer Second Class Danny Seanez, a native of Brawley, recently participated in seizing more than 1,500 kilograms of cocaine while operating in the Pacific Ocean on April 7. According to a Navy news release, “USS Freedom, with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 107, conducted the seizure off the coast of Mexico in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South’s counter-illicit drug trafficking mission.” After the illicit drug transport boat was identified by Freedom and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, the U.S. Coast Guard conducted the boarding, search and seizure. “I’m honored to be a part of this operation and serve in the U.S. Navy,” Seanez said. “We have shown continuously that we are making positive change and difference around the world.” COURTESY PHOTO U.S. NAVY OFFICE OF COMMUNITY OUTREACH