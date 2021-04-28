VALLEY BRIEFS: Recall petitioners can still withdraw signatures

COUNTY
Recall petitioners can still withdraw signatures
Of the more than 1.6 million signatures collected in a petition to initiate the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, 3,300 were received and verified in Imperial County.
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters Office announced Tuesday that local petition signers have until June 8 to change their minds.
The elections department explained that pursuant to Elections Code section 11108(b), any voter who has signed the recall petition may withdraw their signature, if they so choose, by providing a written request.
Although there is no specific format required, a written request for signature withdrawal must include:
- Voter’s name
- Residence address (at the time of signing the recall petition)
- Voter’s signature
Written requests for signature removal should be sent to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters, 940 W. Main St., Suite 206, El Centro, CA 92243 or emailed to linseydale@co.imperial.ca.us.
If after the signature withdrawal period there are still enough valid signatures, the Secretary of State will notify the Department of Finance to begin an analysis of the cost of the election. Once the required number of signatures are verified and cost analysis is complete, an election will be called by the lieutenant governor.
Updates on the recall election will be provided to the public as they are announced by state officials, the county said.
County remains in orange tier
The state has confirmed that Imperial County will remain in the orange tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county Public Health Department announced in a release Tuesday.
Last week, state metrics reflected a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases for Imperial County. While the increase in cases was not a large spike, it was enough for the county to accrue one week of worsening metrics.
During the second week, cases and positivity percent started trending downward.
“Now is not the time to let down our guard,” cautioned Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County health officer. “In order to move forward from the pandemic, we must remain vigilant together.”
The public is urged to continue practicing the following safety measures: wear a face covering when in public spaces; maintain physical distancing; avoid gatherings; except as permitted; wash hands frequently, and stay at home when feeling sick.
Those 16 and older who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine should do so as soon as possible, the department said.
Those who received a vaccine and require a second dose, should get their second dose within the recommended timeframe (Moderna, 28 days; Pfizer, 21 days). Those unable to meet the required timeframe should try to get their second dose as soon as possible.
Individuals recently exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19 must follow quarantine requirements. The latest quarantine guidelines are available on the Imperial County Public Health Department website.
As a reminder, free COVID-19 testing with the mobile testing unit continues to be available at various locations in Imperial County. No appointment is necessary. Visit the Imperial County Public Health Department Mobile Testing Locator Facebook page for schedule.
Free testing and walk-in service are also being provided at the OptumServe testing site located at the Brawley Senior Center, 575 J St., in Brawley. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To register for available COVID-19 vaccine clinics, residents are encouraged to enroll in the state’s My Turn system at https://myturn.ca.gov. Appointments for local pharmacies and other federally funded vaccine providers may also be located using VaccineFinder at http://vaccinefinder.org.
Application period of Junior Fair Board extended
The deadline to apply for the California Mid-Winter Fair, Junior Fair Board, 2021-2022 term, has been extended to May 3.
The Junior Fair Board is a group of Imperial County youth who serve as ambassadors for the annual fair.
Applicants must be a sophomore in an Imperial County high school with a grade point average of 3.0 or better. They also must be willing to make the activities of the Junior Fair Board their top priority before and during the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta. If selected, members will serve a two-year term.
Monday at 6 p.m. is the deadline to apply.
To apply, visit https://www.ivfairgrounds.com/junior-fair-board.html
EL CENTRO
City seeking public input
The city of El Centro is seeking input from the community on a two-phase, 168-unit affordable apartment community planned at 1625 N. Waterman Ave., across the street from First Responders Park.
The city is partnering with Chelsea Investment Corp. on the project.
For further information or questions regarding the partnership, please contact the city’s Economic Development Division at (760) 337-4543.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
BRAWLEY
Brawley native participates in illicit drug seizure off the coast of Mexico
CALEXICO
Residents concerned with potential change at treatment plant
Numerous residents are concerned regarding a change that may occur at the city’s water treatment plant.
The city is working toward switching the treatment process it uses at its treatment plant use of chlorine gas to liquid chlorine bleach, also known as hyprochlorine.
The city hired the Holt Group to assist with the design phase of this transition.
The transition still needs to go before the Calexico City Council for final approval,
During the Feb. 3 Calexico City Council meeting, Public Works Manager Liliana Falomir reported the city hoped to bring the project before the council within a couple of months for review and approval.
At the treatment plant, there are currently chlorine cylinders that contain the chlorine gas.
Falomir said the current use of chlorine gas at the plant poses a hazard.
“We’re trying to go into liquid chlorine, which will help our environment and also be less hazardous to our environment, because any type of spillage that we have in our chlorine room at the water treatment plant can cause a hazard for us,” she said.
She noted that while a spill hasn’t happened yet, the city would need to contact residents within a two-mile radius and let them know they have to evacuate.
Vincent Memorial Catholic High School and Mains Elementary School District are both within that radius.
This transition will cost the city $400,000.
A letter signed by 129 residents was read aloud before the City Council on April 21.
The letter expressed concerns the residents have with this transition.
“We feel the health and safety issues should be made public along with fiscal costs, onto this costly change which will be paid by water rate payers,” the letter read.
The letter urged the council to have city staff conduct a full feasibility analysis with costs, data analysis and references.
“Why this aggressive push?” the letter read. “The city of Calexico has an outstanding safety record with the state.”
The city has been using chlorine gas since 1948. The city of El Centro and the city of Mexicali currently use chlorine gas, the letter noted.
—Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
