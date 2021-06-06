Valley Briefs: SCAG awards scholarships

EL CENTRO
SCAG awards scholarships
Hyun-Soo Choi and Priscila Jimenez of El Centro were announced Thursday as winners of 2021 Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) scholarships.
Choi and Jimenez were among 11 students from across Southern California who will receive $4,000 each in financial support.
The SCAG scholarship program, now in its 11th year, is intended to provide financial support to a select group of high school and community college students who have expressed interest in urban planning and public policy as part of their long-term career goals. The scholarship winners were announced at SCAG’s Regional Council meeting.
“We’re honored to have the opportunity to help these students in the next stage of their academic journeys,” said Clint Lorimore, SCAG president, an Eastvale city councilmember and member of the SCAG Scholarship Committee. “They are remarkable young adults and future leaders for our region,”
As part of the application process, students were required to submit a completed application form, a minimum 500-word essay, two letters of recommendation and a current academic transcript.
Choi graduated from Southwest High School in El Centro and will attend the University of California, Berkeley, majoring in public health.
“The more I learn, the more I would be able to give back to my community,” Choi wrote. “I would like to give back to low-income communities by undertaking public health research that would benefit both people and their environment. I believe now is the perfect time to commit myself to public health by working together with public policymakers who are just as passionate as me about the health of the local community we serve.”
Jimenez graduated from Central Union High School in El Centro and will attend the University of California, Santa Barbara, or the University of California, Davis, majoring in sustainable environmental design or earth sciences.
“I want to take the initiative in incorporating sustainability directly in the center of all human life, cities, through the establishment of resource-efficient systems like public transportation networks, the use of renewable energy sources, or adding an emphasis on reusing materials and reducing consumption,” Jimenez wrote. “I see cities and the living space of civilians as an incredibly influential aspect of human life, as the structure itself can limit or aid personal growth or access to different opportunities or resources.”
In addition to Lorimore, this year’s SCAG Scholarship Committee was comprised of 15 Regional Council members and three representatives from education and business. Representing Imperial County was El Centro Mayor and committee Chairperson Cheryl Viegas-Walker.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.