VALLEY BRIEFS: Southbound POE shift to take effect today

CALEXICO
Southbound POE shift to take effect today
The temporary southbound roadway to Mexicali at the Calexico west land port of entry will be shifted for the next 11 months beginning at 3 a.m. today, the U.S. General Services Administration announced.
This minor modification to the temporary route, which detours southbound privately owned vehicle (POV) lanes, will be in effect until June 1, 2022.
The approach to the current temporary roadway will remain the same, at the intersection of West Second Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
However, vehicles will turn west (right) before returning to the temporary roadway, a GSA press release stated.
The modified temporary reroute is necessary to accommodate the construction of canopies and vehicle inspection booths on the permanent northbound POV roadway from Mexico.
During this construction phase, the temporary lane configuration will be the two easternmost lanes entering the existing southbound road, opening back to three lanes onto the bridge across the New River.
The location of the Return to U.S. lane will be accessible via the easternmost southbound lane just before the bridge, the release said.
EL CENTRO
Cop gives final sign-off after 32 years of service
El Centro Police Department Cmdr. Ray Bonillas gave his final sign-off Thursday after 32 years of service with the department.
“ I’ll be 10-10, and ain’t coming back again,” Bonillas radioed to a dispatcher at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.
“ You have served the citizens of El Centro and Imperial County residents with distinction and honor,” the dispatcher responded. “The El Centro Police Department and our community thank you for your 32 years of dedicated service and commitment to the law enforcement profession.”
Bonillas wore the badge number 306.
Murder suspect’s motion hearing rescheduled
The Pitchess motion hearing Thursday for murder suspect Christian Rodriguez was rescheduled due to a lack of court reporters.
Rodriguez, who has been in custody at the Imperial County Jail since March 2019, was arrested in connection to two separate shootings in Brawley that left one man dead and two others injured in March 2019.
Rodriguez appeared at the courthouse here Thursday afternoon for the Pitchess hearing, filed by Rodriguez’s attorney, Don LeVine, for access to a Brawley Police officer's personnel information.
Judge Marco Nunez rescheduled the hearing for Aug. 19.
The court reporter that was in the courtroom was only going to be present for a limited amount of time, and there was no other reporter available to fill in for her.
The judge felt it would be in good practice for a court reporter to be present for the entire hearing, as many details would be shared.
LeVine and Brawley City Attorney William Smerdon agreed to the new date, when there are no anticipated scheduling conflicts.
Rodriguez is accused of fatally shooting 49-year-old Brawley resident Arturo Rios on March 24, 2019, in the 300 block of A Street. The incident also left another unidentified individual wounded.
Rodriguez is also accused of shooting and injuring another Brawley man on March 25, 2019, near the North Seventh and A Street intersection.
Rodriguez is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
He was 20 years old at the time of his arrest March 28, 2019.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
OCOTILLO
Gang member arrested in wilderness area
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual with known gang ties Wednesday evening.
The 64-year-old Mexican national illegally entered the United States through the Jacumba Wilderness region, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.
Agents encountered the man about 7 p.m., arrested him and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center.
Records checks revealed that the man is a member of the Paisas prison gang with an extensive criminal history and has been previously removed by an Immigration Judge.
The release said he will be processed accordingly.
WESTMORLAND
Off-duty Border Patrol thwarts apparent carjacking
An off-duty Border Patrol Agent from the El Centro Sector, with the help of a private citizen, reportedly stopped an attempted carjacking in progress Sunday afternoon.
A news releases issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Agent Roy Rosas saw the attempted carjacking taking place about 12:45 p.m.
At around 12:45 p.m., while on his way to work, off-duty Border Patrol Agent Roy Rosas witnessed an attempted carjacking taking place. The victim of the crime, a local church pastor, was reportedly was assaulted by a 24-year-old Westmorland man who attempted to take his car.
The release said a scuffle ensued between Agent Rosas, the private citizen and the alleged carjacker. The suspect was subdued and successfully removed from the pastor’s vehicle.
Rosas detained the suspect while awaiting the arrival of the Westmorland Police. The suspect reportedly sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released before being booked into Imperial County Jail.
BRAWLEY
Kalin Road closure announced
A section of Kalin Road will be closed three days next week for road repairs, Imperial County Department of Public Works announced.
The closure will begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday for the stretch of Kalin between Walker and Ruegger roads. The area is northeast of Westmorland.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
— Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.