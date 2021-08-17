COUNTY
Voters should expect mail-in ballots soon
Imperial County’s registered voters have begun receiving their vote-by-mail ballots for the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election.
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters said in a press release that registered voters who have not received their ballots yet should expect to receive them soon. They can track the mailing of their ballot with Where’s My Ballot at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/
The Registrar of Voters is encouraging safe participation in the election by returning ballots early.
Ballots may be returned by mail, with no postage required. They must be postmarked by Sept. 14.
Voters may also drop off their mail-in ballots at a ballot drop box at any time up through Election Day. Ballot drop boxes may be found at the following locations:
· County Administration Center, West Parking Lot, 940 W. Main St., El Centro
· Brawley City Hall, 400 Main St.,
· Calexico City Hall, 608 Heber Ave
· Imperial City Hall, 400 S. Imperial Ave.
Finally, voters may turn in their ballot at any polling place on Election Day.
For more information, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/
BOMBAY BEACH
Hot Mineral Spa Road closed
Hot Mineral Spa Road will be closed between Honey Wagon Road and Hot Spa Road until further notice, the Imperial County Department of Public Works announced.
The closure was attributed to road damage. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
For emergency, contact (442) 265-1818.
–Tom Bodus,
EL CENTRO
Woman hospitalized after drunken episode at jail
A 39-year-old El Centro woman who appeared to be intoxicated showed up Sunday morning at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office front jail lobby and soon was taken to a hospital.
The woman was detained in the lobby by a deputy, and was later transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley after being evaluated.
The incident was reported about 8:58 a.m. Sunday, ICSO activity logs stated. A jail employee contacted an ICSO dispatcher and reported there was a woman in the front lobby drinking an alcoholic beverage and using the phone.
A deputy arrived at the lobby, and detained the woman at the scene on suspicion that she violated a state health and safety code.
Approximately 9:29 a.m., the deputy requested the woman be assessed by paramedics.
An AMR ambulance responded, and by 10:08 a.m., it reportedly was transporting the woman to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley.
–Vincent Osuna,
