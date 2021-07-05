Woman reunited with her dentures
A woman told El Centro Police Monday morning that her husband took her dentures after he became upset with her and wouldn’t give them back.
El Centro Police Department radio logs said the woman called the incident in about 8:01 a.m. as she was waiting outside the Walmart Supercenter. The initial report indicated the choppers were swiped at that location, but later the woman told police her husband took them from home and she followed him to the store.
Police eventually spoke with the husband, who admitted he had hidden the dentures and had refused to return them. He apparently relented and agreed to reunite his wife with her teeth.
Woman at center of separate complaints
El Centro Police responded to a report Monday afternoon of a woman who had been standing outside an apartment complex’s laundry room screaming before going inside and locking herself in the room.
The incident occurred around 12:17 p.m. in the 400 block of West Orange Avenue. The woman was described as a white female adult in her early to middle 30s.
Police escorted her off the property about 12:35 p.m., only to catch up with her later that afternoon when a resident on Yucca Drive reported the same woman had taken a pair of tennis shoes from her front porch. The caller didn’t wish to prosecute but only for the woman to leave the porch area.
An officer responded, and the shoes were returned to the caller, radio logs said.
Man arrested for DUI
El Centro Police arrested a man on suspicion of drunk driving Monday evening.
According to radio logs, a gray Camaro driven by Francisco Grijalva allegedly had hit a barrier in the vicinity of Fourth Street and Interstate 8 about 5:10 p.m. and was moving recklessly before police eventually caught up with him in the area of Sixth Street and Adams Avenue.
Grijalva was cited on two charges of driving under the influence and one for driving without a valid license.
SALTON CITY
Woman’s dog fatally injured in fight with home-invading stray
A resident on Jester Avenue reported to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office that she had to have her dog euthanized Monday after it got into a fight with a stray dog that wandered into her home that morning.
The woman said the incident occurred about 6 a.m. She reportedly took her injured dog to a vet afterward, but it couldn’t be saved.
A deputy advised the woman he would attempt to locate any aggressive dogs in the area.
NILAND
Woman reports son for battery
Three Imperial County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a reported domestic battery incident on Niland Avenue Monday about 1:14 p.m.
According to ICSO activity logs, a woman said her son had struck her during an argument. The report said the woman did not require medical attention. The son was believed to be still in the neighborhood.
No further information was available.
