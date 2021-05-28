VALLEY BRIEFS: Woman with knife prompts school lockdown

HEBER
Woman with knife prompts school lockdown
Heber Elementary School on Heber Avenue was placed on a brief lockdown after a woman with a knife appeared just outside the campus.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the woman into protective custody, and no officers, bystanders or children were injured in the incident, ICSO Chief Deputy Robert Benavidez confirmed.
A passerby reportedly notified the ICSO about 8 a.m. of a 50-year-old Hispanic woman who was walking along southbound Heber Avenue, from Sixth Street, while holding a 4- to 5-inch knife.
Per the caller, the woman was also holding a black or brown envelope.
The woman reportedly stopped in the middle of the road, and then continued walking, county scanner traffic said.
The caller said the woman had short, red curly hair and was wearing a pink shirt, a blue-and-white skirt, and hoop earrings.
The caller expressed concern, as the woman was walking toward crossing guards who were on Heber’s main road next to a church.
The passerby called again about 8:12 a.m. and reported that the woman was by Heber Elementary, specifically near the library pick-up area.
Deputies arrived two minutes later and located the woman.
“Due to location of the report and for the safety of the citizens, deputies made contact with the subject and shortly after took her into protective custody as she was deemed to be a danger to herself and others,” Benavidez said.
Subsequently, the woman was provided medical service and was later linked with the appropriate agencies for further treatment.
Heber Elementary School District advised the community of the incident at 8:50 a.m., Superintendent Juan Cruz said.
“Earlier today, law enforcement responded to a call at Heber Elementary to assist a local resident whom appeared to be in mental distress,” the district said in its announcement. “The school campus was placed in a lockdown and all established safety protocols were followed. Normal operations have resumed and all students and staff are safe. As always, we remind you that student and staff safety is our priority.”
—Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
EL CENTRO
I-8 at Imperial Avenue closed Tuesday night
Construction crews will close all lanes of Interstate 8 between Forrester Road and State Route 86/Fourth Street Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Caltrans announced.
The closures include the on-ramps from Forrester Road to eastbound I-8, from SR-86/Fourth Street to westbound I-8, and from southbound Dogwood Road to westbound I-8.
Caltrans said the closures are needed to make adjustments on the bridge falsework which is used as a temporary support during ongoing construction of the I-8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project. The bridge clearance has been reduced to 15 feet through September.
Signs will be posted directing westbound I-8 traffic to exit at SR-86/Fourth Street and travel north to Adams Avenue/Evan Hewes Highway, then west to Forrester Road and south to the I-8 connector.
Eastbound I-8 traffic will be detoured to exit at Forrester Road and travel north to Evan Hewes Highway, then east to SR-86/Fourth Street and south to the I-8 connector.
The recommended detour maps for the full interchange closure can be found at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/current-projects/i8-imp-interchange.
Access to businesses and medical facilities will continue via the detour.
The I-8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project removed the existing bridge and eastbound on- and off-ramps and will reconstruct the structure and the on- and off-ramps in both directions. Construction will include a new entrance loop ramp from southbound Imperial Avenue to eastbound I-8 and create access to El Centro’s upcoming extension of southbound Imperial Avenue to city areas south of I-8.
Project construction began spring 2020 with Stage 1 closures of the eastbound on- and off-ramps beginning that July. Stage 2 closure of the entire interchange began December 2020 with reopening expected late summer 2021.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speeds, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
Woman warned for trespassing
El Centro Police let a woman off with a warning Wednesday morning after she reportedly was caught inside a cargo truck parked near the El Centro Regional Medical Center Oncology, Hematology and Infusion Center at 1271 W. Ross Ave.
El Centro Police Department call logs said a security guard found the woman inside the truck and handcuffed her prior to contacting police.
The guard advised police nothing had been stolen and no prosecution was desired. The guard simply asked that the woman be warned against trespassing, and she was, logs said.
Alleged grocery thief cited
The El Centro Walmart at 2150 N. Waterman Ave. requested prosecution of a woman the store said made off with more than $900 in groceries Wednesday afternoon.
El Centro Police Department radio logs said an officer cited and released Fernanda Gisselle Martinez, 28, after she allegedly exited the store with a grocery cart full of merchandise before leaving the premises in a white Toyota Corolla.
The theft was originally called in to police about 3:35 p.m. The reporting party told police this was not the first time Martinez had stolen from the store and that the store wished to press charges.
Police apparently caught up with Martinez about 5:14 p.m. and cited her for grand theft before releasing her.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
