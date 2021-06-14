Vegetable Growers announce scholarship winners

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association has announced the 15 recipients of its Imperial Valley Produce Scholarships.
IVVGA said the scholarships are intended for Imperial Valley students who wish to launch or continue their studies in agricultural related majors. Eligible students must attend or plan to attend a four-year college or university. High school applicants must have maintained a grade point average of 3.3 or above, while current college students must carry a GPA of 3.0 or better.
Seven Imperial Valley spring high school graduates received Imperial Valley Produce Scholarships this year. They were:
• Blake Ayala, a graduate of Brawley Union High School attending Boise State University
• Rachel Chambers, a graduate of Holtville High School attending Vanguard University
• Emiliano Fuchen, a graduate of Southwest High School attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Josie Hernandez, a graduate of Calexico High School attending UC Davis
• Madison Mills, a graduate of Southwest High School attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Phillip Minnick, a graduate of Imperial High School attending Oklahoma State University
• Ashlee Rangel, a graduate of Imperial High School attending Chico State University
Current college students whose IVVGA scholarships will be renewed 2021 are:
• Kimberly Aguirre, a graduate of Calexico High School attending UC Davis
• Sarah Grizzle, a graduate of Holtville High School attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
• Abigail Hester, a graduate of Holtville High School attending Oklahoma State University
• Sydney Mange, a graduate of Holtville High School attending CSU Fresno
• Charles Peraza, a graduate of Brawley Union High School attending New Mexico State University
• Keeley Poloni, a graduate of Holtville High School attending UC Davis
• Jacob Sanchez, a graduate of Imperial High School attending Oklahoma State University
• Kendall Shields, a graduate of Imperial High School attending Harvard University
The funds for the IVVGA Imperial Valley Produce scholarship were raised by donations from IVVGA members, who have the option to make a voluntary donation with their annual membership renewal, with over 80 percent of them contributing to the scholarship fund.
Imperial County, through its Ag Benefit Fund, will continue to match agricultural scholarships to an aggregate maximum of $3,000 per student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.