Vikings celebrate a challenge met

HOLTVILLE – There should be no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a recurring theme in this year’s graduation speeches, but the talk hasn’t been of a crisis that has overshadowed the school year, but rather one that has been overcome.
Thursday night’s graduation at Holtville High School was no exception. Some 128 students received their diplomas, and 72 of them finished with grade point averages above 3.0.
Salutatorian Jonathan Villagomez Bastidas declared himself and his peers ready for any challenge that may come their way. “Anyone here is capable of doing great things,” he said.
One newly graduated Viking who seemed especially determined to prove that true was Valedictorian Abigail Garewal, who acknowledged she’s had her aim fixed on finishing at the top of her class since elementary school. Nevertheless, she told her classmates, the true standards for success are the ones that set for themselves.
“ Success can only be measured by your own self,” she said.
