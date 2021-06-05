Vikings celebrate a challenge met
Buy Now

Graduates proceed onto the football field at Holtville High School Thursday evening. PHOTO TOM BODUS

HOLTVILLE – There should be no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a recurring theme in this year’s graduation speeches, but the talk hasn’t been of a crisis that has overshadowed the school year, but rather one that has been overcome.

Vikings celebrate a challenge met
Buy Now

Salutatorian Jonathan Villagomez Bastidas gives his senior speech at the Holtville High School graduation Thursday evening. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Thursday night’s graduation at Holtville High School was no exception. Some 128 students received their diplomas, and 72 of them finished with grade point averages above 3.0.

Salutatorian Jonathan Villagomez Bastidas declared himself and his peers ready for any challenge that may come their way. “Anyone here is capable of doing great things,” he said.

Vikings celebrate a challenge met
Buy Now

A graduating member of the Holtville High School band plays with the group one last time Thursday evening. PHOTO TOM BODUS

One newly graduated Viking who seemed especially determined to prove that true was Valedictorian Abigail Garewal, who acknowledged she’s had her aim fixed on finishing at the top of her class since elementary school. Nevertheless, she told her classmates, the true standards for success are the ones that set for themselves.

Success can only be measured by your own self,” she said.

Vikings celebrate a challenge met
Buy Now

Holtville Valedictorian Abigail Garewal addresses her classmates and guests at Thursday's graduation ceremony. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.