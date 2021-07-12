¡Viva Cuba libre!

Sunday, July 11, 2021, reminded me of New Year’s Eve 1959, when Cubans by the thousands flooded Havana streets hours before a ragtag group of Fidel Castro-led Cuban rebels rode trucks and cars into Havana as dictator Fausto Batista was fleeing with his gold and dollars in an airplane, leaving Cuba to those he rightly called Communists led by Fidel Castro who denied he was a Communist.
Castro lied. Of course, he was a Communist, so were his fellow rebel leaders.
Cuba is still Communist, though neither the president of the United States nor his spokespeople say that. They talk about a country racked with “economic mismanagement.” Needless to say that vocabulary is a result or reflection of Joe Biden’s previous eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president.
Barack Obama, you see, was obviously enamored with the Castro Regime, first with Fidel and then with his brother Raul. Barack Obama was the second American President to humiliate the hundreds of thousands of Cubans who risked their lives and/or lost every possession when they left Cuba by any means possible including floating across the 90-mile-wide Florida Strait on inner tubes filled with air or rafts made from used lumber and tire inner tubes.
The first president to kowtow to the Castro dictatorship was the Ross Perot-elected President from Arkansas, William Jefferson Clinton, the sexual predator who was finally brought down by country rube or what Clinton’s people described as what one finds when one trolls a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park.
That led to Clinton’s impeachment. Adding, however, to Clinton’s eventual fall was a little boy who survived 90 miles of ocean on an inner tube raft, Elian Gonzalez. He lost his mother on their escape from Cuba. Clinton ordered the 5 year old back to Cuba.
Adding to Clinton’s eventual political demise and rejection by the American people is how he did not punish the Castro regime by destroying the Cuban Air Force after a Cuban-piloted Russian-provided jet shot down an American plane with free Cubans aboard as they flew away from Cuba.
Cubans and Cuban Americans today make up the third largest Hispanic subpopulation (after Mexican-origin and Puerto Ricans) in the United States with 1.8 million people. They are concentrated in four states, Florida, of course, California, New Jersey and New York.
They are now showing up in San Diego, where they are walking into the United States from Tijuana and applying for “refugee status.” Barack Obama added to his pro-Castro friendliness by ending the generation-old policy of “wet foot, dry foot” that allowed Cubans who set foot on dry land in Florida to qualify as refugees. Hundreds of thousands like 5-year-old Elian Gonzolez benefited from the very lax interpretation of immigration law.
They came by the thousands over the four decades since Castro took Havana on December 31, 1959.
What they did not leave behind in Cuba was a deep desire for “libertad” — FREEDOM.
That has been reflected by Cubans since Castro’s victory on New Year’s Eve 1959. Barack Obama, on the other hand, yucked it up in a Havana baseball park while watching a baseball game with dictator Raul Castro.
“Women in White” demonstrated in Havana as they have done every Sunday for years demanding information on their “desaparecidos” — their disappeared fathers, husbands, brothers and sons who have, for political reasons, disappeared. Obama paid no attention to these brave women. Needless to say, Castro thugs attacked the women in Obama’s shadow.
From NPR: (July 11, 2021) “Thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere ... to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory. ... Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital.”
“As if pandemic outbreaks had not existed all over the world, the Cuban-American mafia, paying very well on social networks to influencers and YouTubers, has created a whole campaign ... and has called for demonstrations across the country,” Cuban Castro-selected dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel said.
I say, Presidente Diaz-Canel, with a salute to those demonstrators, “Viva Cuba libre!”
Raoul Lowery Contreras is host of The Contreras Report available at YouTube.com and Facebook.com.
