CALEXICO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High sent the 53 members of its seniors off into the world Friday morning with a baccalaureate mass and commencement ceremony at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 135 Fourth St.
“Vincent Memorial will always be your home,” Father Jose Sosa told students during the mass celebration.
School authorities and John Galvan, director of the Diocese of San Diego Office for Schools, recognized the students’ and parents’ efforts to complete this academic stage despite challenges due to the pandemic.
“Thank you all for supporting us in this journey,” said Beatriz Rodriguez, who gave the salutatorian address. “To our families, especially our parents, thank you for your unconditional love. That truly made all the difference.”
Students acknowledged the school’s support during their high school journey, where they built long-lasting lessons, friendships and memories.
Emma Luque delivered the valedictorian address. The school also recognized 30 fidelity students.
“High school graduation is a proud and exciting moment in a student’s life, filled with happiness, joy and at the same time sadness knowing that we have to say goodbye,” said Sister Guadalupe Hernández, VMCHS principal. “I believe we are all thankful for being alive and being able to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduating class 2022.”
After the ceremonies, caps soared through the air as the audience applauded the culmination of the students’ high school studies and the start of their new academic and professional endeavors.
Staff Writer Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus can be reached at ecorpus@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3440.
