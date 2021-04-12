I can't believe that the city of Calexico is paying $303,901 for a restroom for the Cordova Memorial Park on Clinton Avenue. I have worked in construction for many years and have reviewed bids and cost proposals for many projects and in my opinion, that price is outrageous.
I don't know the size of the building, but I'm sure it is under 900 square feet, and that makes the cost $338 a square foot. How could the city council think that this was a good price? Even with prevailing wage, the cost should be around $100,000. You can buy a brand new 1,400-square-foot home in Calexico for $299,000.
This is wasting taxpayer dollars and the City Council should really reconsider this bid. I'm sure they could get some bids from local contractors that would be closer to $100,000 than the $303,901 they are paying.
—Mark L. Juel, Imperial
