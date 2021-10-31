I would like to commend Principal Apodaca for not removing the mural created by the students at Imperial High School. I also commend the students for creating this beautiful mural.
The mural is a work of art with a simple but important message of tolerance, inclusivity and acceptance. However there are individuals who do not see this message of tolerance, inclusivity or do not want to see the positive message expressed by the design of the mural. That is a shame.
LGBTQ students need to know that they accepted, respected and loved.
Being a teenager can be stressful and have they to deal with a lot. But whether one wants to admit it or not, dealing with their sexuality is an integral part of a teenagers’ life. It is unavoidable.
I have friends and relatives who knew as teenagers that they were gay. However, they could not come out. Their reasons are their own. It was not until they reached adulthood did they come out.
The message of this mural is very simple: tolerance, inclusion, acceptance and of course love. What is wrong with that message?
—Susana Salgado, Imperial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.